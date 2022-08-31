Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a season badly blighted by injury, United fans were relieved when their club got transfers underway before the window even opened, announcing the signing of Brenden Aaronson just four days after Leeds secured their third term in the top flight at Brentford on the final day of the 2021/2022 season.

The business continued apace, too – the club strengthened the youth ranks at Thorp Arch, brought in an experienced ‘keeper as all-important back-up to Illan Meslier, and in the blink of an eye, the central midfield went from a weakness to an area of considerable strength.

Before you knew it, there were no less than eight new faces at Elland Road – but the question of whether United will capture a striker as back-up for Patrick Bamford, whose injury-riddled 2021/2022 season caused huge problems for the Whites, lingers troublingly.

The scintillating form of Rodrigo quieted concerns, but the Spaniard’s dislocated shoulder, suffered in a freak accident during the Whites’ 1-1 draw with Everton, has reignited calls for a forward – but the board will only move for the ‘right’ man, says CEO Angus Kinnear, not just a ‘warm body’.

Will United land the 'exceptional’ talent the crave? Stay tuned below to find out….