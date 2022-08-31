Leeds United transfer news LIVE on deadline day as Cody Gakpo pursuit collapses

“The body of work in this transfer window cannot be considered complete and should Marsch wake up on Friday morning with the same squad that did his bidding at Thorp Arch on Thursday, he will not have been given all that he wanted.

Should that be the case, do not expect an attack on the owners or any kind of rant, because a head coach who was happy to take another man’s team into the final throes of a relegation fight is a head coach who will happily make do with this deeper, stronger squad.”