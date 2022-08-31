Leeds United transfer news LIVE on deadline day as Cody Gakpo pursuit collapses
Whites fans are waiting with bated breath to discover if Leeds United can capture the perfect striker.
After a season badly blighted by injury, United fans were relieved when their club got transfers underway before the window even opened, announcing the signing of Brenden Aaronson just four days after Leeds secured their third term in the top flight at Brentford on the final day of the 2021/2022 season.
The business continued apace, too – the club strengthened the youth ranks at Thorp Arch, brought in an experienced ‘keeper as all-important back-up to Illan Meslier, and in the blink of an eye, the central midfield went from a weakness to an area of considerable strength.
Before you knew it, there were no less than eight new faces at Elland Road – but the question of whether United will capture a striker as back-up for Patrick Bamford, whose injury-riddled 2021/2022 season caused huge problems for the Whites, lingers troublingly.
The scintillating form of Rodrigo quieted concerns, but the Spaniard’s dislocated shoulder, suffered in a freak accident during the Whites’ 1-1 draw with Everton, has reignited calls for a forward – but the board will only move for the ‘right’ man, says CEO Angus Kinnear, not just a ‘warm body’.
Will United land the 'exceptional’ talent they crave? Stay tuned below to find out….
Leeds United transfer news LIVE
Key Events
- Transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday
- Leeds have brought in eight new players so far
Another Brazilian player potentially on the move
BREAKING: Manchester City add fifth centre-back
The Premier League holders have taken their total summer window spend over £125m with the addition of Manuel Akanji.
With Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake out injured, Akanji departs Borussia Dortmund to become the fifth new face at the Etihad this summer.
BREAKING: the Whites’ rivals break transfer window record
A lengthy pursuit comes to an end as Manchester United secure the signature of Brazilian winger Antony.
The Reds have paid Ajax a whopping £85.4m for his services - the biggest ever fee paid on deadline day.
Draxler to Newcastle? Wagner to Leeds?
The YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth forecasts the Whites boss’ response - should there be no further business.
“The body of work in this transfer window cannot be considered complete and should Marsch wake up on Friday morning with the same squad that did his bidding at Thorp Arch on Thursday, he will not have been given all that he wanted.
Should that be the case, do not expect an attack on the owners or any kind of rant, because a head coach who was happy to take another man’s team into the final throes of a relegation fight is a head coach who will happily make do with this deeper, stronger squad.”
Gakpo has ‘made the decision'
In case you missed yesterday’s news -
Deadline day last year...
Welcome to Deadline Day
It’s one of the most hotly anticipated days of the footballing calendar.
The record has already been broken for the highest ever net spend in one window as top flight clubs have collectively forked out in excess of £1.5 billion trading players.
But the business isn’t finished yet - with eleventh hour deals and surprise exits, the final day of the summer transfer window never fails to throw up some exciting moments - and we’ll have you covered here at the YEP so you can stay up to date with the latest goings-on throughout the day.
So strap in and stay tuned in the final hours before the market shuts.