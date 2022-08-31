Leeds United transfer news live on deadline day as Bamba Dieng deal is sealed
Whites fans are waiting with bated breath to discover if Leeds United can capture the perfect striker.
After a season badly blighted by injury, United fans were relieved when their club got transfers underway before the window even opened, announcing the signing of Brenden Aaronson just four days after Leeds secured their third term in the top flight at Brentford on the final day of the 2021/2022 season.
The business continued apace, too – the club strengthened the youth ranks at Thorp Arch, brought in an experienced ‘keeper as all-important back-up to Illan Meslier, and in the blink of an eye, the central midfield went from a weakness to an area of considerable strength.
Before you knew it, there were no less than eight new faces at Elland Road – but the question of whether United will capture a striker as back-up for Patrick Bamford, whose injury-riddled 2021/2022 season caused huge problems for the Whites, lingers troublingly.
The scintillating form of Rodrigo quieted concerns, but the Spaniard’s dislocated shoulder, suffered in a freak accident during the Whites’ 1-1 draw with Everton, has reignited calls for a forward – but the board will only move for the ‘right’ man, says CEO Angus Kinnear, not just a ‘warm body’.
Will United land the 'exceptional’ talent they crave? Stay tuned below to find out….
Leeds United transfer news LIVE
Last updated: Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 15:23
Here’s what you need to know about the Whites’ reported new striker
Marsch stays tight-lipped on transfers.
‘Welcome'
Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has confirmed on Twitter that Dieng is Elland Road-bound.
Dieng fee
Leeds United will pay £8.7m with add-ons for Marseille striker Bamba Dieng, reports say.
The deal would make the Sengal international the fourth most expensive Whites striker after Rodrigo, Robbie Keane and Robbie Fowler.
LIVE NOW: Jesse Marsch is speaking to the media at Thorp Arch
Movement at Elland Road
Seal of approval
Salim Lamrani, formerly on Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United staff, has given his thoughts on the latest Leeds United target.
Prolific bagsman set for Premier League return
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be a Chelsea player next season after all parties have reached an agreement on a deal for the Barcelona player.
The former Arsenal man returns to England after just one season at Camp Nou - where he scored 11 La Liga goals.
He has scored 68 Premier League goals in his career - including three against Leeds United.
Fresh updates incoming
Jesse Marsch will give his pre-Brentford press conference at 1.30pm this afternoon, when the media will doubtless probe the Whites boss on the latest news on the transfer-front.
Tune into our live blog to stay up to date with what Marsch has to say.