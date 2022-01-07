Leeds United transfer news: Leeds set to battle for £15m-rated winger, Whites ready raid for ex-Wolves ace

The Whites head into the game in fine spirits, following their 3-1 win over Burnley last weekend.

The last time Leeds faced West Ham, back in September, David Moyes' side stunned their opponents at Elland Road, as they came from a goal down to win 2-1, with Michail Antonio scoring the winning goal in the 90th minute of the match.

Speaking ahead of the big cup tie against the Hammers, Leeds full-back Luke Ayling gave some insight into his views on being deployed in a more central role against Burnley, and said: “I enjoy playing centre-back to be honest.

“I grew up playing there for Arsenal as a kid, I spent my childhood playing there, then I got moved to right-back at Yeovil and have played there ever since.

“I love playing right-back and see myself playing there but I've played right-sided centre-half quite a lot in a three, which I really enjoy. If I get called upon to play centre-half whilst there's a lot of injuries, I don't mind doing it. I feel like I can do a job there, I enjoy it.”

He added: “I lead the way I've always led, even when skip's in the team. He's (Liam Cooper) around the place every day and he's still the leader around here, I'm just my happy self and get people up.

“It's vital he's (Marcelo Bielsa) here. He got us players who played in the Championship sitting ninth last year in the Premier League. Things haven't gone as to plan this year but I'm sure we can turn it around and get back to that form.”

