Former Leeds United and West Ham defender Sam Byram. Pic: Getty

Here, we take a look a look at some of the players who have played for both teams over the years.

Rob Green

The most recent player on this list to turn out for the Whites, the England international played for West Ham from 2006 until 2012, he made 219 appearances for the Irons following a move from Norwich City.

During his spell in East London, Green played at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where his famous blunder from a Clint Dempsey strike cost England against the USA in Rustenburg.

Green joined the Whites in 2016, signed by Garry Monk.

He went onto play every league game that season before departing the next summer.

Sam Byram

The academy product burst onto the scene in the 2012/13 season after impressing Neil Warnock in pre-season, Byram went on to make over 140 appearances for the Whites scoring 10 goals, the pick of which was his first senior goal against Oxford where he scored a delightful chip.

In 2016, Byram moved to East London for a spell with West Ham that was marred by injury, having only made 26 appearances over three years.

Byram now plays his football under Dean Smith having moved to Norwich City in 2019.

Robert Snodgrass

Leeds fans favourite ‘Snoddy’ had a mixed spell at West Ham in 2017 where he scored some wonderful goals for the Irons.

He was sent on Loan to Aston Villa for the 2017/18 season, where he helped the Villains get to the play-off final where they suffered heartbreak at the hands of Fulham.

Snodgrass made 75 appearances for West Ham, scoring seven goals.

Lee Bowyer

An engine room of the Leeds team in the early 2000s, Bowyer also played in East London.

Bowyer had two stints for the Hammers. He left Leeds for West Ham in 2003 but only played 10 league games before moving to Tyneside, he then went back to West Ham from Newcastle in 2006, playing 41 games and scoring four goals in a three-year spell.

Rio Ferdinand

Ferdinand came through the Hammers ranks and made his senior debut in 1996 against Sheffield Wednesday. After four years at West Ham, Leeds broke their transfer record and signed the star centre-back for £18 million, making him the most expensive defender in the world at that point.

Ferdinand went on to play 73 games for Leeds, scoring three goals before moving to Leeds’ arch-rivals Manchester United in 2003.

Lee Chapman

Chapman is another player on this list to wear both white and claret and blue.

The poacher joined West Ham in 1993 playing 40 games and scoring seven goals over a two-year spell.