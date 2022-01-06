Leeds United are currently without Liam Cooper, whose hamstring problem is expected to keep him out of action until March, while Pascal Struijk continues to recover from a foot problem and Charlie Cresswell deals with a shoulder issue.

Robin Koch and Diego Llorente are both fit again after hip surgery and Covid-19 respectively and played together at the heart of the defence for the first time since their summer 2020 arrival.

The Spaniard will be suspended for the Premier League trip to West Ham United, however, so unless Struijk is back by January 16 Ayling is likely to have to move inside from his right-back role.

And even with Koch and Llorente available, Bielsa needs three central defenders for any occasion that pits Leeds against a team employing a front two. That was the case on Sunday when Burnley visited Elland Road and Ayling once again put in a solid performance in the position he first learned in football, a position he's held 39 times now for Leeds.

He had more touches than any other Leeds player, taking responsibility for running the ball out from the back to get his team on the front foot and while Mateusz Klich carried the ball for a greater distance, Ayling progressed it further towards Burnley's goal.

It was an all-action display from the captain, in Cooper's absence, featuring three important interceptions, three blocks and seven wins in aerial battles without giving away a single foul.

If he looked like he was relishing playing at centre-half, it was because he was.

FILLING IN - Leeds United right-back Luke Ayling has proved he can play at centre-half in the Premier League for Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty

"I enjoy playing centre-back to be honest," he told LUTV.

"I grew up playing there for Arsenal as a kid, I spent my childhood playing there, then I got moved to right-back at Yeovil and have played there ever since. I love playing right-back and see myself playing there but I've played right-sided centre-half quite a lot in a three, which I really enjoy. If I get called upon to play centre-half whilst there's a lot of injuries, I don't mind doing it. I feel like I can do a job there, I enjoy it."

The other job he's happy to do is wear the armband while Cooper is out injured. He led Leeds out into a dozen Premier League games last season and has had to do so three times this season.

"I lead the way I've always led, even when skip's in the team," said Ayling.

"He's around the place every day and he's still the leader around here, I'm just my happy self and get people up."

Ayling's status as a leader in the Leeds dressing room was earned before the arrival of Bielsa, but the head coach has helped turn the defender into a player who can consider himself well worthy of 48 Premier League appearances.

At right-back last season he and the Whites hit the ground running in the top flight. Ayling even played himself onto the fringes of the England conversation to be namechecked by Gareth Southgate ahead of the Euros.

This season, which has been interrupted by knee surgery, has been harder for Ayling and his team.

He's certain that with Bielsa at the helm, Leeds can enjoy a second half of the season that bares a closer resemblence to the 2020/21 campaign.

"It's vital he's here," he said of his boss.