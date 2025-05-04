Leeds United confirmed their status as Championship champions with a 2-1 win at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday and following Monday’s open-top bus parade, all focus will turn to the summer. 49ers Enterprises chief Paraag Marathe recently insisted every available penny within PSR limits will be put into transfers with reinforcements needed across the board.

The transfer window is still a month or so away from opening but already Leeds have been linked with interest in several players across several positions. There is also uncertainty surrounding some of Daniel Farke’s current group, while loan exits will soon return.

With all that in mind, and ahead of the transfer summer opening on June 1, the YEP has rounded up the latest information on every Leeds United transfer story so far. Take a look below for all the key information.

. 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. Photo Sales

1 . Illan Meslier The 25-year-old was dropped for Leeds' all-important promotion run-in after a number of high-profile errors, with multiple reports since suggesting he could move on. The Daily Mail reported last month Meslier 'is expected to leave if an offer comes in'. There has been previous interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, although it is unclear if that remains. Into the final 12 months of his contract this summer. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Junior Firpo As things stand, Leeds' first-choice left-back will leave for free when his contract expires this summer, with known interest from former club Real Betis. Firpo told the YEP on April 25 he is yet to receive any indication from the club on their plans for him. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Sam Greenwood The attacking midfielder has impressed on loan at Preston North End, who like Middlesbrough last season have an option to sign him permanently. But journalist Alan Nixon recently reported they aren't currently likely to trigger that option, with priorities elsewhere in Paul Heckingbottom's squad. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Jack Harrison Coming to the end of his second season on loan at Everton, with a permanent move not looking likely until a couple of weeks ago. The i recently reported David Moyes would be 'open' to keeping the winger, having been impressed by his attitude. Leeds' promotion means there is no relegation clause to be triggered again. | Michael Regan/Getty Images Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Joe Gelhardt Another who has impressed out on loan and Hull boss Ruben Selles has made clear a desire to sign Gelhardt permanently. But according to Alan Nixon, Leeds' promotion has triggered a pay-rise in the 22-year-old's Elland Road contract which could present an issue. | Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . Aaron Ramsdale Leeds are among several 2025/26 Premier League sides to have been linked with interest in Ramsdale, who is believed to have a release clause worth around £25m which became active following Southampton's relegation. Newcastle United, Manchester United and Bournemouth are also named in various reports surrounding the England international. | Getty Images Photo Sales