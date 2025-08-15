Leeds United have just two-and-a-half weeks left to conclude their transfer business with activity kicking up a notch this past week. Daniel Farke is just about sorted in defence and midfield but has regularly insisted he needs star quality further forward, with Manor Solomon’s loan over and free agent striker Lukas Nmecha the only arrival.

That could soon change with Leeds edging towards another striker signing. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has agreed a deal in principle to join as a free agent while reports of interest elsewhere continue to emerge. The Whites are also still in the market for full-back cover.

Leeds kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Everton on Monday but those above Farke can continue to work on signings for a further fortnight. Below, the YEP has the latest on every transfer story including updates on Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor and James Justin.

1 . Illan Meslier The YEP understands interest in the French goalkeeper is starting to ramp up, albeit no firm offers are thought to have been received yet. Reports of a move to Fenerbahce earlier this summer were wide of the mark at that time.

2 . Junior Firpo The defender's exit was officially confirmed in early July and he has since signed a three-year deal at Real Betis. The YEP understands an offer from Leeds is on the table which represented a pay rise on his Championship wage but a reduction on what he earned when arriving from Barcelona.

3 . Max Wober Told Austrian media during the June international break that Leeds want to sell him and has since joined Werder Bremen on loan. Decision came with Leeds unlikely to break even on his roughly £5m book value, which would mean a PSR loss.

4 . Isaac Schmidt Has reportedly agreed the terms of a loan to Werder Bremen alongside Wober, having played just over an hour of Championship football last season. Leeds not expected to sanction any move until they have a replacement lined up, however.

5 . Joe Rothwell Rothwell officially returned to parent club Bournemouth at the end of June but wasn't there long, with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a permanent three-year contract at Rangers.

6 . Darko Gyabi Impressed on loan at Plymouth Argyle but is another who could be sold, with Leeds hoping to raise funds by trimming the fat of their squad. The YEP understands Leeds hope to get between £3-4m for the midfielder.