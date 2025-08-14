Leeds United will finally begin their Premier League return with Monday night’s hosting of Everton - and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

Leeds have signed seven new players so far this summer and an eighth in Dominic Calvert-Lewin appears imminent as Daniel Farke’s Whites prepare to take on Calvert-Lewin’s former club.

The striker left the Toffees this summer as his contract expired and the 28-year-old could now face his former side in his first minutes for the Whites should he sign in time.

As it stands, Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sean Longstaff, Anton Stach and Lucas Perri are the seven new options for the new season although Farke cannot call on centre-back Bijol this weekend as the Slovenian serves a one match ban.

Injuries - in particular to first choice right back Jayden Bogle - might well also play a big part in Farke’s selection. But Farke remained optimistic that Bogle would return to training this week after his hip flexor issue and this is the XI that we think will line up for the first game back of the club’s Premier League return.

GK: Lucas Perri New first choice keeper Perri joined the club carrying a slight hamstring injury but the Brazilian declared that he was now 100 per cent fit after playing the first half of last weekend's friendly against AC Milan. The first of four full debuts.

RB: Jayden Bogle Maybe in hope more than expectation as it's not difficult to envisage Bogle missing out due to the hip flexor injury that has kept him out for the last couple of weeks. But Farke was optimistic last weekend that Bogle would return to training this week and he will surely be given absolutely every chance such is his importance. Unless Sebastiaan Bornauw recovers from injury, it's a choice of Isaac Schmidt or Sam Byram if not.

CB: Joe Rodon A rock at the back and one of the first choice centre-halves although Farke is one option down in the position this weekend with new boy Bijol suspended.

CB: Pascal Struijk Rodon and Bijol looks likely to be the new first choice centre-bac pairing but Struijk will be hoping to start himself and he's an easy pick this weekend with Bijol suspended.

LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson Another new boy and the new first choice left back who is another easy pick. The second full debut.