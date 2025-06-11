The YEP reported earlier this week on strong Leeds United interest in the Udinese defender.

A fresh update has surfaced surrounding Leeds United’s pursuit of Jaka Bijol as the summer transfer window closes for a brief period.

Bijol emerged as a possible target for Leeds through Italian media over the weekend and Elland Road interest in the Udinese defender was confirmed by the YEP on Monday. Indeed, recruitment chiefs are hopeful they can secure a deal for someone considered one of the most aerially dominant and aggressive centre-backs across the Serie A and Europe.

The Athletic now reports on continued talks over a deal which could sit somewhere between €15-18million (£12.7-£15.2m), adding Leeds ‘remain optimistic’ they can complete a deal for the Slovenian international, who twice played 90 minutes as his nation beat Luxembourg and Bosnia and Herzegovina over the past week. The report claims ‘talks accelerated’ over the weekend, albeit as of yet no fee has been decided upon.

The YEP understands Leeds are still negotiating over that fee but as of earlier this week, they and Udinese remained apart on price with sources in Italy suggesting a figure closer to £18m (€21.2m) would persuade the Serie A side into a sale. The likelihood is any final price-tag, should a deal come to fruition, will sit somewhere between.

The Athletic also echoes YEP reporting from earlier this week surrounding RC Strasbourg Alsace’s Habib Diarra, who Leeds lodged a formal £22m bid for as Daniel Farke eyes midfield reinforcements. The 21-year-old caught the eye of Whites supporters on Tuesday evening, scoring Senegal’s second goal as they beat England 3-1 at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground.

Leeds United transfer latest with fresh Sean Longstaff links

There is less confidence a deal can be done for Diarra, who last season emerged as one of Ligue 1’s most promising midfielders after being named Strasbourg captain by former Hull City manager Liam Rosenior. Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff is also named in the Athletic report, with reporter Beren Cross labelling him an ‘attainable’ target.

Longstaff has one year left on his St James’ Park contract, which was extended last season, but is expected to leave in search of more regular football elsewhere, with the 27-year-old representing pure profit for Newcastle from a PSR perspective. The dynamic midfielder failed to register 800 Premier League minutes last season and has previously been valued between £10-15m.

The Newcastle academy graduate certainly offers Premier League experience, something Leeds will need to add this summer, having spent seven years as a first-team option at St James’ Park. All in all, he has played 171 English top-flight league games, scoring 10 goals.

Leeds will not be able to officially register any new signings for the next few days, with the transfer window closing for a brief period from 7pm on Tuesday June 10. It will re-open on June 16 but clubs can continue negotiations in the meantime, with Elland Road chiefs expected to remain in dialogue with the likes of Udinese and Strasbourg.

