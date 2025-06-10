Young Leeds United midfielder Joe Snowdon has signed a one-year contract with League Two outfit Swindown Town, subject to EFL approval.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Snowdon, 21, is due to be released at the end of the month and has signed a contract agreement with the Robins which will see the ex-Manchester City scholar take his first steps into senior football.

Whilst at Leeds, Snowdon functioned as a central midfielder for the club's U21 side and was a part of the triumphant National League Cup-winning squad this past season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster will join up with experienced ex-Premier League manager Ian Holloway, who previously led Blackpool in the Premier League and has managed the likes of Queens Park Rangers, Millwall and Leicester City among others.

"I'm buzzing to be here at Swindon as it's a club full of history and I'm just really looking forward to getting started and getting going," Snowdon told Swindon's official club website.

"I'm a versatile player, but I like to get on the ball, get goals, and get assists. I've managed to get my first taste and exposure to men's football last season in the National League Cup and also the EFL Trophy.”

"I spoke to Ian, he was incredible to speak to, so refreshing, and he didn't seem in a rush when he spoke to me. He gave me so much of his time, and I really can't wait to start working with him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Leeds U21 teammate Sean McGurk signed for Swindon 18 months ago but is set to leave the club at the end of June after spending the second half of the 2024/25 campaign on loan at non-league Yeovil Town.

McGurk congratulated Snowdon on his move with a post on social media which read: "Top player, smash it brother".

Swindon finished 12th in League Two last season, their third consecutive campaign in the fourth tier.