Leeds United midfielder signs for new club to work under ex-Premier League manager
Snowdon, 21, is due to be released at the end of the month and has signed a contract agreement with the Robins which will see the ex-Manchester City scholar take his first steps into senior football.
Whilst at Leeds, Snowdon functioned as a central midfielder for the club's U21 side and was a part of the triumphant National League Cup-winning squad this past season.
The youngster will join up with experienced ex-Premier League manager Ian Holloway, who previously led Blackpool in the Premier League and has managed the likes of Queens Park Rangers, Millwall and Leicester City among others.
"I'm buzzing to be here at Swindon as it's a club full of history and I'm just really looking forward to getting started and getting going," Snowdon told Swindon's official club website.
"I'm a versatile player, but I like to get on the ball, get goals, and get assists. I've managed to get my first taste and exposure to men's football last season in the National League Cup and also the EFL Trophy.”
"I spoke to Ian, he was incredible to speak to, so refreshing, and he didn't seem in a rush when he spoke to me. He gave me so much of his time, and I really can't wait to start working with him."
Former Leeds U21 teammate Sean McGurk signed for Swindon 18 months ago but is set to leave the club at the end of June after spending the second half of the 2024/25 campaign on loan at non-league Yeovil Town.
McGurk congratulated Snowdon on his move with a post on social media which read: "Top player, smash it brother".
Swindon finished 12th in League Two last season, their third consecutive campaign in the fourth tier.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.