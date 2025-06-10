Leeds United look set for a busy and exciting summer as they prepare for the return of Premier League football to Elland Road. Work is already underway regarding transfers and the YEP understands moves have been made on RC Strasbourg Alsace midfielder Habib Diarra and Udinese’s Jaka Bijol.
Both are expected to cost around the £20million mark and while such amounts will need to be spent in order to improve Daniel Farke’s squad, Elland Road recruitment chiefs might also be minded to snap up a bargain or two. And they don’t come cheaper than free.
Watch ‘Leeds United: We Are Premier League’ in full now including exclusive interviews with YEP football writers Graham Smyth and Joe Donnohue
A huge number of experienced players are set to be released from their current clubs at the end of this month, with Leeds and other clubs having the opportunity to offer them a new home. Take a look below to see who will be available, with market values courtesy of Transfermarkt.