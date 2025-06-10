The stunning £133m free agent-XI Leeds United could sign for nothing including Bayern Munich & Man Utd men

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 10th Jun 2025, 18:00 BST

Leeds United are expected to spend big this summer but few would skip the chance to sign these potential bargains.

Leeds United look set for a busy and exciting summer as they prepare for the return of Premier League football to Elland Road. Work is already underway regarding transfers and the YEP understands moves have been made on RC Strasbourg Alsace midfielder Habib Diarra and Udinese’s Jaka Bijol.

Both are expected to cost around the £20million mark and while such amounts will need to be spent in order to improve Daniel Farke’s squad, Elland Road recruitment chiefs might also be minded to snap up a bargain or two. And they don’t come cheaper than free.

Watch ‘Leeds United: We Are Premier League’ in full now including exclusive interviews with YEP football writers Graham Smyth and Joe Donnohue

A huge number of experienced players are set to be released from their current clubs at the end of this month, with Leeds and other clubs having the opportunity to offer them a new home. Take a look below to see who will be available, with market values courtesy of Transfermarkt.

Age: 32 | Current club: PSV Eindhoven | Transfermarkt market value: £6.4m

1. GK: Walter Benitez

Age: 32 | Current club: PSV Eindhoven | Transfermarkt market value: £6.4m | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Age: 28 | Current club: Southampton | Transfermarkt market value: £12.7m

2. RB: Kyle Walker-Peters

Age: 28 | Current club: Southampton | Transfermarkt market value: £12.7m | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Age: 22 | Current club: Burnley | Transfermarkt market value: £13.5m

3. CB: CJ Egan-Riley

Age: 22 | Current club: Burnley | Transfermarkt market value: £13.5m Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Age: 30 | Current club: Manchester United | Transfermarkt market value: £6.8m

4. CB: Victor Lindelof

Age: 30 | Current club: Manchester United | Transfermarkt market value: £6.8m | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Age: 28 | Current club: Tottenham Hotspur | Transfermarkt market value: £5.1m

5. LB: Sergio Reguilon

Age: 28 | Current club: Tottenham Hotspur | Transfermarkt market value: £5.1m | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Age: 30 | Current club: Atalanta | Transfermarkt market value: £11m

6. CM: Mario Pasalic

Age: 30 | Current club: Atalanta | Transfermarkt market value: £11m | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Bayern MunichPremier League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice