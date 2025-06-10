Leeds United look set for a busy and exciting summer as they prepare for the return of Premier League football to Elland Road. Work is already underway regarding transfers and the YEP understands moves have been made on RC Strasbourg Alsace midfielder Habib Diarra and Udinese’s Jaka Bijol.

Both are expected to cost around the £20million mark and while such amounts will need to be spent in order to improve Daniel Farke’s squad, Elland Road recruitment chiefs might also be minded to snap up a bargain or two. And they don’t come cheaper than free.

A huge number of experienced players are set to be released from their current clubs at the end of this month, with Leeds and other clubs having the opportunity to offer them a new home. Take a look below to see who will be available, with market values courtesy of Transfermarkt.

1 . GK: Walter Benitez Age: 32 | Current club: PSV Eindhoven | Transfermarkt market value: £6.4m | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB: Kyle Walker-Peters Age: 28 | Current club: Southampton | Transfermarkt market value: £12.7m | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB: CJ Egan-Riley Age: 22 | Current club: Burnley | Transfermarkt market value: £13.5m Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4 . CB: Victor Lindelof Age: 30 | Current club: Manchester United | Transfermarkt market value: £6.8m | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . LB: Sergio Reguilon Age: 28 | Current club: Tottenham Hotspur | Transfermarkt market value: £5.1m | Getty Images Photo Sales