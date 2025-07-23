Leeds United remain interested in Igor Paixão who is also a target for French side Marseille.

Leeds United remain very much interested in Igor Paixão but have alternative options ‘at the same level’ as the Feyenoord star, according to YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth.

The YEP reported on links to Paixão earlier this month with Leeds chiefs meeting the Brazilian’s representatives in a bid to sell their project. Daniel Farke is known to want a marquee left-wing signing and is thought to see the 25-year-old as a potential match-winner in the Premier League, as evidenced by his return of 18 goals and 14 assists across all competitions last season.

The latest from transfer rivals Marseille is that despite the player’s openness to a move, they have reportedly been unable to meet Feyenoord’s demands, which would equate to a club-record purchase for the French outfit. That could, of course, change very quickly and while Leeds certainly have a keen eye on the situation in Rotterdam, it’s not Paixão or bust.

“The latest we are hearing on Igor Paixão is that a deal has not yet been struck between Feyenoord and Marseille, despite all the noise that came out of France about them being close to agreeing a deal,” Smyth told the YEP’s Inside Elland Road podcast out in Germany. “We spoke to someone in Holland this morning [Tuesday] who said that as far as they were aware, a deal had still not been struck and was still not imminent.

“Leeds still, evidently, believe there is a player to chase there, and will continue to chase until there isn't one to chase. But it is interesting that Marseille have not got a deal over the line yet. We are often told by club sources that there are other players on the list that are at the same level as this player. But when you tell Leeds United fans there is a Brazilian winger who could come in from Europe, who did really well last season in a top division, can score from distance, very exciting, they want that player and they want that deal to happen.

“It's really understandable that Leeds fans are so excited for this one. And everyone at Leeds will be hoping that the Marseille thing stops or goes away, and they can actually get a deal done for this fella and bring him in. He would be one of the marquee signings and they need difference makers up top.”

Graham Smyth on Anton Stach’s arrival and what’s left

There is little doubt Paixão would be a marquee signing in attack but Leeds already feel they’ve brought in difference-makers further back. £15million centre-back Jaka Bijol is seen as a significant ceiling raiser while Anton Stach, whose £17.4m move from Hoffenheim was confirmed on Tuesday, was regarded one of the Bundesliga’s best midfielders last season.

Leeds have enjoyed great success recruiting from Germany since Farke took charge, with Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev both proving excellent additions for a combined £8m. And according to Smyth, new arrival Stach is seen as a hugely important signing.

“Daniel Farke likes him a lot,” Smyth added of Stach. “He feels like everyone involved with Leeds had a really good feeling that he's a top character. He's obviously a disruptor. Wins the ball a lot. He believes he can deal with the ball. He’s good in both boxes, obviously standing at 6ft 4in. And Farke touched on that tactic of bringing in big lads this summer. He said it's no coincidence they're all big fellas.

“Stach, in particular, he feels has a goal in mind of playing at the World Cup for Germany, and he thinks that playing in the Premier League week-in, week-out will help him do that, but he's really pleased to get him in and beyond that, Farke wants to strengthen all the other areas of the pitch. He says central midfield is sorted. Central defence is sorted. But they want a goalkeeper, they want a No.9 and they want a left winger. They want additions as well as that, which will strengthen the squad.”