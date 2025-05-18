Leeds United might have claimed 100 points on their way to the Championship title but a busy summer is needed if they are to survive in the top-flight. Chairman Paraag Marathe described the upcoming transfer window as the most important in decades at Elland Road, with reinforcements expected across the board.

The summer window is still a couple of weeks from opening but reports of transfer activity are really gathering pace, with fresh links emerging every few days. Which players Leeds decide to pursue remains to be seen but if suggestions of interest in players from Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Sporting CP are to be believed, then it will be a busy few months in West Yorkshire.

Leeds’ starting line-up for their opening-weekend fixture could end up being virtually the same as the one at Plymouth Argyle earlier this month but there could also be a few key changes. And with that in mind, the YEP has attempted to put together a dream-XI, should those aforementioned rumours prove to be accurate.

GK: Lucas Perri Leeds got a deal over the line for Perri earlier this month and he is expected to come straight in as first-choice, having debuted against AC Milan last weekend. Should prove a really assured choice between the posts.

RB: Jayden Bogle Earned another shot at the Premier League following an excellent 2024/25 campaign and looked great pre-season so far, up until an injury that kept him out against Villarreal and AC Milan. Test will be how he copes with the world's best wingers running at him.

CB: Joe Rodon Ever-present Rodon has earned his shot at Premier League football, having rarely been given a chance at Spurs. Could easily have won Player of the Season and his skillset should translate well in the top-flight.

CB: Jaka Bijol Leeds confirmed the permanent signing of Bijol in June and he came straight into the starting-XI against Manchester United. Has looked a real step up on either side of the centre-back pairing and settling in nicely. Suspended for Everton but expected to be a regular starter.

LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson The YEP initially reported on interest in Gudmundsson and his £10m move from Lille has since been confirmed. Like Bijol, the 26-year-old Sweden international is vastly experienced and entering the prime of his career. Has looked great going forward so far in pre-season.

CDM: Ethan Ampadu Club captain and likely to start next season as the first name on Farke's teamsheet, regardless of who comes in. Struggled in the Premier League with Sheffield United but has come on leaps and bounds since.