Leeds have a ‘double chance’ in this summer’s transfer window.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have announced which out-of-contract players are leaving Elland Road this summer - and the countdown is now on until the first opportunity to sign new players.

Leeds submitted their retained list on Saturday afternoon which had details of 13 players leaving the club and six others either in discussions or offered new terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League, the summer transfer window will likely prove key to United’s prospects of surviving their first season back and the 2025 summer window is a window with a difference.

There will, in effect, be two transfer windows this summer due to an exceptional registration period relating to the FIFA Club World Cup.

Firstly, the summer transfer window will open early for a ten-day period on Sunday, June 1 before closing at 7pm on Tuesday, June 10.

The early window has been created to help teams competing in the FIFA Club World Cup, providing an opportunity for them to get business done before the competition starts on Saturday, June 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the window does not just apply to the teams competing in the competition, effectively also offering an extra chance for every Premier League side to sign players.

After being shut for six days, the summer transfer window will then reopen on Monday, June 16 and stay open for another 11 weeks until transfer deadline day on Monday, September 1.

In another big change, this year’s deadline on the final day of the window will also be at 7pm having previously been four hours later at 11pm.