Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United appear to be stepping up their efforts ahead of a busy summer recruiting for the Premier League.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have been linked with serious interest in promising Besiktas striker Semih Kılıçsoy, with reports from his native Turkey claiming Elland Road chiefs will head to Istanbul for talks this summer.

Kılıçsoy is only 19 but is already into his third campaign of first-team football at Besiktas, having debuted as a 17-year-old back in 2023. He has three goals and two assists in 28 appearances this season, with only 11 of those coming from the start, while the previous campaign he bagged an impressive 11 goals in 23 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager already has 81 senior appearances under his belt and has been capped four times by Turkey, having quickly risen through the national team’s youth set up before captaining their Under-21s. The right-footed youngster can play on either wing but is predominantly a central striker, with reports from Turkish newspaper Yeni Asir suggesting he has caught the eye of Elland Road recruitment chiefs.

The report claims Leeds have ‘made a move’ for Kılıçsoy, who they have been closely following for some time ahead of their hoped return to the Premier League. Daniel Farke’s side secured promotion last month and with the wheels now turning on a busy summer, the newspaper suggests club chiefs will fly to Istanbul for negotiations with Besiktas.

The Turkish Super Lig side are said to have rejected January offers for Kılıçsoy, with a report at the time from Milliyet claiming there was interest from high-flying Premier League pair Aston Villa and Newcastle United. They added the latter were willing to pay around £16million for the promising teenager, although there was never any suggestion a formal bid was submitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United striker target learning from Man Utd Champions League hero

The fresh report from Yeni Asir now claims ‘all eyes’ are on believed interest from Leeds, with a ‘loan transfer formula’ on the table for Kılıçsoy, who as a young striker is learning from one of the best at Besiktas. The Turkish club appointed former Manchester United frontman Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January and it didn’t take long for the lethal finisher to take a liking to his teenage prospect.

'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

“He is an exciting talent,” Solskjaer told beIN Sports of Kılıçsoy in February. “At that age, you have to work constantly. You become successful by constantly repeating things every day. [Cristiano] Ronaldo returned to Manchester United at the age of 37 and was improving himself with extra work. We can say that Semih’s season started today. We are eagerly waiting for his next step. There is no such thing as a shortcut in football, you definitely have to work.”

It remains to be seen whether Leeds pursue a move for 19-year-old Kılıçsoy, but with Premier League survival the goal more experience will be needed, whether it be instead of or alongside the teenager. Sky Sports reported on Wednesday evening on interest in a more battle-hardened option, with Everton’s Beto emerging as a possible target.

The report claimed Leeds will have at least £100m to spend this summer, with up to £30m set aside for four key positions including upfront. Twenty-seven-year-old Beto joined Everton in a deal worth more than £20m two years ago and this season, the Guinea-Bissau international has seven goals in 27 Premier League appearances.

Your next Leeds United read: Fundraising page for seriously injured fan surpasses £8,000