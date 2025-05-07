The absence of some Leeds United players in the official Championship Team of the Season caused plenty of debate and an alternative XI has taken a completely different route. Jayden Bogle, Ao Tanaka and Dan James made the cut during last month’s EFL Awards night but questions were asked as to how the likes of Junior Firpo and Joel Piroe missed out.
It is likely the EFL had restrictions on how many players it could include from one team but a lot of Leeds fans feel they could easily have had five or six from their own club in that team. But others have been recognised for their efforts, with a completely different Whites trio making into WhoScored’s Championship Team of the Season.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road, with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
This particular line-up is curated by taking an average of each player’s ratings from every match they’ve appeared in, with the highest average from each position making the cut. And one Leeds star even came out with the highest average number out of the entire XI - take a look below to see who.