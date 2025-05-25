Leeds United’s approach to the upcoming transfer window will go a long way to deciding how they fare upon returning to the Premier League - and subsequently where their mid-to-long-term future lies. Paraag Marathe has already described this summer as the most important in decades at Elland Road, with reinforcements expected across the board.

Reports suggest Daniel Farke could have around £100million to spend this summer, while Marathe also hinted in an interview with local media some player sales could be sanctioned to raise funds. Speculation has already started to surface and will only intensify once the window actually opens next month.

To get an idea of how Leeds might approach this summer, the YEP tasked Artificial Intelligence tool Grok with predicting how the window might pan out in West Yorkshire. Its predictions are both exciting and intriguing in equal measure.

. 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. Photo Sales

1 . Sam Byram - released Grok said: Byram, a 31-year-old versatile full-back, re-joined Leeds in 2023 and has made 49 appearances since his return, proving a dependable understudy. His contract was extended by a year last summer, triggering an appearance threshold, but it now expires in June 2025. Leeds are in talks over a new contract but, given his age and the club's likely focus on younger players, renewal seems unlikely. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Junior Firpo - released Firpo, a 28-year-old left-back, has been a key figure under Farke, making 32 appearances in the Championship with 4 goals and 10 assists. Despite his contributions, reports indicate he is closing in on an exit, with a potential return to Real Betis on the cards. The likelihood of renewal seems low given the interest from other clubs and his contract status. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Sam Greenwood - sold Grok said: Greenwood, a 22-year-old midfielder, is currently on loan at Preston North End, with his contract expiring in 2026. Reports indicate he is likely to leave permanently. Given his lack of regular first-team action at Leeds, selling him could provide funds and avoid losing him for free later. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Willy Gnonto - sold Grok said: Gnonto, a 21-year-old winger, has attracted interest from Saudi Pro League clubs. His potential sale could provide significant funds, especially given his contract runs until 2028. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Joe Gelhardt - sold or loaned Grok said: Gelhardt, a 22-year-old forward, has struggled to secure a regular place in the squad. His contract runs until 2027, but Leeds may look to sell or loan him out for development. Given the competition for places, a sale is more likely. Gelhardt could be loaned out again if Leeds cannot secure a buyer, to gain more experience. | Getty Images Photo Sales