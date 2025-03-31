Leeds United continue to falter in the Championship promotion race and Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Swansea City piled on further pressure. Daniel Farke’s side twice went ahead at Elland Road but twice conceded, the latter a crushing 96th-minute equaliser in which several players were at fault.

Victories for Sheffield United and Burnley now leave Leeds hanging onto their automatic promotion place by a thread, with only goal difference separating them and the third-placed Clarets. Chris Wilder’s Blades are now two points clear at the top but as Farke pointed out following Saturday’s draw, his side’s two main rivals still have each other to play.

A top-two spot is still in Leeds’ hands and with that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at how the run-in looks for those chasing promotion, assessing each teams schedule by calculating the average position of each teams final seven opponents. And it does make good reading for Farke’s side.

12th. Sheffield Wednesday (52 points) Remaining fixtures: Hull City (H), Blackburn Rovers (A), Oxford United (H), Stoke City (A), Middlesbrough (H), Portsmouth (H), Watford (A) | Average position of opposition: 14.4

11th. Blackburn Rovers (52 points) Remaining fixtures: Middlesbrough (H), Sheffield Wednesday (H), Luton (A), Millwall (H), Sunderland (A), Watford (H), Sheffield United (A) | Average position of opposition: 9.9

10th. Norwich City (52 points) Remaining fixtures: Plymouth (A), Sunderland (H), Burnley (A), Portsmouth (H), Millwall (A), Middlesbrough (A), Cardiff (H) | Average position of opposition: 12.7

9th. Watford (53 points) Remaining fixtures: Bristol City (A), Hull (H), West Brom (A), Burnley (H), Portsmouth (A), Blackburn (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H) | Average position of opposition: 11

8th. Bristol City (57 points) Remaining fixtures: Watford (H), West Brom (H), QPR (A), Sunderland (H), Luton Town (A), Leeds (A), Preston (H) | Average position of opposition: 10.4