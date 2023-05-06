Sam Allardyce is longer in the tooth than all but one Premier League manager and into his ninth job as a top flight boss. Leeds fans – and club hierarchy – will hope the 68-year-old’s experience on and off the pitch can yield positive results in their four remaining fixtures this season, but even with his relegation-avoiding track record, it is an almighty gamble.

United’s ‘Big Sam’ Hail Mary is unprecedented. Over the past ten seasons, only three times has a club changed managers with fewer than four games to go. On each occasion, the outgoing boss was replaced by a caretaker, someone from within the club. In 2020, Nigel Pearson was sacked by Watford and supplanted by caretaker Hayden Mullins, despite having given the Hornets a fighting chance of survival. Mullins was unable to prevent defeats by Man City and Arsenal in their final two games of the season, leaving Watford playing Championship football the following year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2016, Roberto Martinez left Everton in mid-table with a single fixture remaining, replaced by David Unsworth who was put in caretaker charge after a disappointing defeat by – as luck would have it – Allardyce’s Sunderland. And ten years ago, this weekend’s opponents Man City parted with title-winning coach Roberto Mancini after losing out to Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup Final. Caretaker Brian Kidd guided the team through their final two league encounters before handing the reins to Manuel Pellegrini.

Sam Allardyce's appointment with four games remaining in the 2022/23 season is an unprecedented move by the Leeds board (Pic: Leeds United)

Allardyce was involved in another late-season dugout reshuffle after resigning from his post as Bolton Wanderers manager in 2007 with three matches of the 2006/07 campaign remaining. Long-time assistant Sammy Lee stood in for the larger-than-life former centre-half, who subsequently replaced Glenn Roeder at Newcastle United some weeks later.

Meanwhile, in May 2000, Wimbledon’s Terry Burton replaced Egil Olsen with two rounds of Premier League matches remaining that season, before going on to lead the south London club the following year, but Burton too was an inside man initially installed as caretaker. Likewise, Ray Lewington’s three-game stint as Crystal Palace boss in May 1998 following Attilio Lombardo’s ill-fated spell saw the well-travelled coach promoted from within.

An external hire such as Allardyce’s at this stage of the season is not only brave but has never been done before, and the next four games will determine it a success or not. Given this is the Whites’ fourth coach – caretaker or otherwise – of 2023, this was one of a dwindling number of options they were yet to try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is an experiment which could prove to be worth an additional £200 million to chairman and majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani, who is expected to sell his controlling stake to minority partner 49ers Enterprises for a reported £400 million if the club remain in the Premier League - a large chunk of which has already changed hands owing to the 49ers’ existing 44 per cent.

If the team are relegated, questions remain over Radrizzani's contentment to relinquish control at a discounted rate, but if a sale is to go through this summer and Leeds gear up for 2023/24 as a Championship club, suffice to say an additional £200 million will not flood into Radrizzani’s account from his boardroom partners.

Allardyce’s appointment is a gamble of epic proportions, one which the club are not too proud to shy away from. The message it sends, from within Elland Road, is that their project, the long-term plans spoken of by the likes of Radrizzani and chief executive Angus Kinnear, are a thing of the past; they are focused squarely on the next four games.