Leeds United will take on Harrogate Town for a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Leeds United face neighbours Harrogate Town for a place in the Emirates FA Cup fourth round - and the Whites will discover their next opponents the next day if getting through.

Leeds and Town will meet in a first ever competitive fixture between the two sides in a Saturday evening 5.45pm kick-off at Elland Road in the FA Cup third round - in which there are no replays.

The clash is one of 19 third round ties scheduled to take place on Saturday as part of the stage’s 32 fixtures which began with three games on Thursday night.

Seven more fixtures are then scheduled to take place on Sunday and the fourth round draw will follow after the day’s showpiece game.

There were gasps as Arsenal were paired with Manchester United in the third round draw for a clash that takes place at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in a 3pm kick-off.

The draw for the fourth round will take place following the conclusion of the contest, anticipated to be at around 5pm unless the clash goes to extra-time.

In the event of extra time or penalties, the draw will be pushed back until the outcome of the game is decided.

Leeds or Harrogate Town will be ball no 27 for the draw which will be shown live in the UK as part of BBC One's coverage.

The draw will be presented by Kelly Somers and made by Martin Keown and Mark Schwarzer. It can also be seen across the official Emirates FA Cup social media channels.

The fourth round represents the last 32 stage of the contest and the 16 ties will be played over the weekend of February 8.