Leeds United return to Elland Road this evening with newly-relegated Luton Town their midweek visitors. Daniel Farke’s side were top of the Championship 24 hours ago but will now kick off in fourth, with Sheffield United and Burnley both winning on Tuesday while Sunderland drew against West Bromwich Albion.

Victory would pull the Whites back into first, however, and that return to Elland Road will see them looking to extend their five-game home winning run. And ahead of another massive game in LS11, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Transfer message

Former Leeds defender Dominic Matteo believes Farke should be looking to sign a ‘main striker’ once the transfer window opens in January. Elland Road recruitment chiefs will be eyeing up the mid-season market as an opportunity to strengthen, should Farke require additional numbers.

Farke has been a little undecided at No.9, with Mateo Joseph getting the nod early on before being replaced by Joel Piroe, with Patrick Bamford having to watch on from the bench. Leeds are relatively well-stocked in attack but Matteo believes a standout frontman could be the difference-maker come May.

“A lot of Leeds people and the group that I’m involved in are saying that we just need an out-and-out striker,” Matteo told LUTV. “Someone to put the ball in the back of the net. I like Mateo Joseph and the players in that area, but I genuinely still believe we need a main striker. Pat [Bamford] has done well for us, but if we had a proper striker – another one – it would strengthen us so, so much.”

Fresh target

Leeds have been linked with interest in promising Swedish full-back Daniel Svensson, a reported target of top clubs across Europe. Swedish outlet Fotbolldirekt claim Elland Road chiefs are ‘following’ the 22-year-old and interest is intensifying, with Nordsjælland uncertain how long they can keep their man.

Svensson is into his fifth campaign as a regular starter for Danish top-flight outfit Nordsjælland and in October earned a first international cap with Sweden. There were reports of interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Juventus around that time before the emergence of Leeds as an alternative suitor.

The report also cites Danish outlet Tipsbladet, who on Friday evening asked Svensson about interest from Elland Road. The Swedish international said: “I have not heard anything about it and it is not my focus now. My full focus now is what I do here in North Zealand. So no, I don't know anything about that.”