Leeds United are due to return to Premier League action this weekend with a daunting trip to reigning champions Manchester City and their could be a new man in the dugout for the fixture.

Reports continue to circulate that the Yorkshire club will sack head coach Javi Gracia today and attempt to replace him with former England boss Sam Allardyce. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines as the summer window fast approaches.

The Whites are one of several Premier League clubs including Leicester City and Crystal Palace who are being linked with a move for a young defender who has impressed in the youth ranks of an EFL Championship side this season. Elsewhere, Fulham are said to be about to open talks with Leeds about a permanent deal for one of their players. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Wednesday, May 3:

Leeds United, Leicester City and Crystal Palace ‘tracking’ Hull City starlet

Premier League trio Leeds United, Leicester City and Crystal Palace are tracking Hull City defender Alfie Taylor, per a report from Team Talk. The 19-year old is said to be ‘highly regarded’ at the Championship club having been a regular for their Under-18s and now establishing himself in the Under-23s.

The centre back has not yet featured for the Tigers’ first team but has trained with the senior squad and was named on the bench for their recent games with Watford, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough. Hull are said to be ‘determined’ to keep a hold of the starlet while it’s also claimed that, out of the three linked clubs, Crystal Palace have the greatest need to focus on recruitment at centre half.

Fulham and Leeds United to ‘open transfer talks’ over former Man Utd star

Per a report from Football Insider, Fulham are set to hold talks with Leeds United over a permanent deal for loan star Dan James. The former Manchester United winger, who signed at Elland Road in 2021 for a fee believed to be in the region of £25 million, has not been a regular starter at Craven Cottage since joining on loan last summer but has done enough to apparently trigger interest from the Cottagers.

