Leeds United have let a number of leads slip by them in the Premier League this term

Leeds United’s Premier League survival battle heads to title-chasing Man City this weekend as they seek a first win in five games.

The Whites have picked up just one point from the last 15 on offer as they hover above the relegation zone on goal difference.

They face an in-form City side on Saturday afternoon with Pep Guardiola’s side seeking a third Premier League title in a row.

Leeds have found themselves ahead in 15 games this term, but have struggled to hold onto their advantage this term as they have gone onto win just seven of those games.

Here’s how that record ranks compared to their 19 domestic rivals...

Liverpool Times leading: 18. Points dropped from winning positions: 5.

Man United Times leading: 22. Points dropped from winning positions: 7.

Newcastle Times leading: 21. Points dropped from winning positions: 7.

Arsenal Times leading: 28. Points dropped from winning positions: 8.