16 of the Leeds United transfers completed by Victor Orta - best and worst gallery

A look at Victor Orta’s best and worst signing at Leeds United following the announcement of his departure from Elland Road.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 2nd May 2023, 19:20 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 07:30 BST

Victor Orta’s time at Leeds United has come to an end after around seven years. Pressure was piled on the now former Whites director of football amid a disappointing season for the club, and the Spaniard has left with mutual consent as a result.

Orta was responsible for recruitment at Elland Road, and it’s fair to say they club have fallen short in that department over the last year, though as Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has pointed out, Orta was responsible for masterminding some of the club’s ‘best moments’ over recent years, including their return to the Premier League.

Here we take a look at some of Orta’s best and worst signings during his long spell at the club.

(Best) Gnonto may not have been around for long, but it’s clear that £3.9million is a very small price to play for an Italy international who clearly has huge potential. This was a smart move.

1. Wilfried Gnonto

(Best) Gnonto may not have been around for long, but it’s clear that £3.9million is a very small price to play for an Italy international who clearly has huge potential. This was a smart move.

Harrison has developed to become a solid Premier League player, and one that has attracted attention from clubs higher up than Leeds. He is another of the club’s smart signings in recent years.

2. Jack Harrison

Harrison has developed to become a solid Premier League player, and one that has attracted attention from clubs higher up than Leeds. He is another of the club’s smart signings in recent years.

It’s hard to include a loan signing, but White made a huge impact and helped Leeds finally get over the line. He had to make it for that reason. This loan deal was invaluable.

3. Ben White (loan)

It’s hard to include a loan signing, but White made a huge impact and helped Leeds finally get over the line. He had to make it for that reason. This loan deal was invaluable.

Struijk arrived for free and has gone on to make more than 80 league appearances so far. His versatility alone makes this one a really good signing.

4. Pascal Struijk

Struijk arrived for free and has gone on to make more than 80 league appearances so far. His versatility alone makes this one a really good signing.

