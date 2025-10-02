Leeds United’s fans are in disagreement about the weekend’s clash against Tottenham.

Leeds United face Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road in the final game before the October international break - but what do the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on Saturday’s visit of Thomas Frank’s side with disagreement on the predictions front, team change suggestion and free transfer call.

MIKE GILL

Although Bournemouth’s equaliser in the dying seconds was heartbreaking, United’s performance showed clearly that they need not fear anyone at Elland Road.

The Whites are growing in confidence, and Daniel Farke has proved that he can mix it up tactically.

When a corner or dangerous free-kick is awarded nowadays, fans are not amazed when something comes from it!

The defence and central midfield have compactness about them that will prove to be a big challenge for most opponents.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is putting himself about and would have been a contender for man of the match had he converted just one of his golden chances.

And so to Spurs and our old protagonist Thomas Frank.

The Londoners sit in fourth place thanks to their three wins and two draws, including last Saturday’s draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

On Tuesday night, they came back from two goals behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Bodo/Glimt, but they would have expected three points from the match.

It's never easy against top sides like Tottenham, but the Whites have nothing to fear.

With decent refereeing, the Elland Road factor, and a bit of luck, who knows?

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1.

“League position is more a function of the opposition”

DAVID WATKINS

I’m finding predicting results for Leeds this season even more difficult than usual. The problem is not with Leeds, though; it’s generally with the opposition.

Once again, this weekend we are up against a team where you really don’t know what sort of performance they’ll produce!

Spurs have been as erratic as any side this season, winning at the Etihad, yet losing at home to Bournemouth the following week!

More recently, they followed a strong-looking point at Brighton with a downbeat home draw with Wolves. You don’t know what you will get with them.

On the face of it, Spurs at Elland Road is another tough proposition; the Lilywhites sit fourth with only one defeat against their name.

But other than that strange win against Manchester City, their other two league wins were against bottom-three sides, and they couldn’t beat the other one, Wolves.

I think their league position is more a function of the opposition they’ve faced than a reflection of any innate quality.

I’m going bullish this time, and hoping that their midweek trip to the Arctic Circle in the Champions League has hindered their preparations for the lunchtime trip to Elland Road; I’m predicting three points for the Mighty Whites.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0.

“In a game of small margins it could be a valid decision”

NEIL GREWER

Confidence is high around Elland Road. The team are playing well and competing at Premier League level and the supporter base recognise this. Everyone is united.

Spurs are certainly not invincible and will not relish the hot-bed atmosphere which Elland Road can generate; but they possess several “difference makers” and will be a tough nut to crack.

Leeds have modified their style of play to suit the league and the fanbase now understand why players with specific attributes were acquired.

Whilst Daniel Farke’s team selection does not satisfy all supporters, current performances and results support his decisions on the whole.

The team had been virtually picking itself, but the concession of two set-piece goals last time out may raise a question regarding the inclusion of Jaka Bijol for the extra height he possesses.

If included, Pascal Struijk would likely lose out, which would be harsh but in a game of small margins it could be a valid decision.

Noah Okafor is improving game by game and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is leading the line well, despite being a little wasteful with chances given – although the chances are being created.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2.

PRAISE: For hard-working Leeds United attacker Brenden Aaronson, left. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds face Spurs on Saturday buoyed by a very good performance only spoiled by a late equaliser by Bournemouth.

Spurs, under new boss Thomas Frank have had a mixed bag of results. Defeat at home to Bournemouth, a win at West Ham and draws at Brighton and Wolves in recent games.

The game brings a first return in Spurs colours for Archie Gray. The youngster will hopefully receive a warm welcome when he steps out at Elland Road.

With Dan James injuring his ankle, I’d expect Daniel Farke to name the same team for the third consecutive game.

He might not be everybody’s ‘cup of tea’ but Brenden Aaronson is in the team on merit and I’d expect him to keep his place.

With James out for at least a month, it might be worth looking at the free transfer market, especially if Willy Gnonto is also out for a lengthy period. Jack Harrison is an option if needed and has performed well when coming on during games.

I’m really looking forward to the game and another draw wouldn’t be a disaster but I’d love a win.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Head).

Leeds United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Heart).

“Baffling defeats”

ANDY RHODES

Following the late draw with Bournemouth last week, Leeds United will be looking to feel more positive by the close of play this Saturday.

Spurs are, on paper at least, a tougher opponent than the team from the south coast.

However, we know that Tottenham are capable of suffering baffling defeats. They now have the added pressures of the Champions League to contend with and drew at Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday night.

Leeds, meanwhile, are fully focused on the league.

Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin showed early glimpses of their quality against Bournemouth, while Sean Longstaff looked like a real midfield leader to compliment captain Ethan Ampadu.

Leeds will need to take any chances that come their way – there might not be many of them against a top-six side.

They will also need to quickly learn from their mistakes and stay more resolute at the back, especially in the latter stages if they do find themselves in front.

Every week feels like a test in this league, but this is another that Leeds should relish.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2.