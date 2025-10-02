Fresh team news has been provided for Leeds United’s Saturday lunchtime hosting of Tottenham Hotspur for which nine players are now out with three others doubtful but three men back.
Unlike Tottenham, Daniel Farke’s Whites have had a clear midweek to prepare for Saturday’s 12.30pm kick-off yet Farke’s side will still be without key men, Farke providing injury updates at Thursday afternoon’s pre-match press conference.
Spurs, though, have even worse injury troubles, and a tight turnaround to contend with after Tuesday night’s Champions League clash against Bodo/Glimt in Norway. Boss Thomas Frank provided fresh team news ahead of the contest in which his side battled back from being 2-0 down to claim a 2-2 draw.
Here, we run through the injury news from both sides ahead of Saturday’s Premier League showdown at Elland Road in what is the final game before the October international break.
1. DOUBT: Harry Gray
A fresh Whites doubt, Whites boss Daniel Farke revealing at Thursday's pre-match press conference that young striker Gray has reported problems with his hip flexor, leaving question marks as to whether he will be available this weekend. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire
2. DOUBT: Cristian Romero
A fresh Tottenham doubt of sorts and a big one, Argentinian international centre-back missing the midweek Champions League clash. Boss Thomas Frank insisted his absence was just a precaution and doubled down on that declaration when asked again towards the end of his pre-match press conference. Presumably back to face Leeds then although must be an element of doubt. | Getty Images
3. DOUBT: Randal Kolo Muani
A Spurs centre-forward whose availability or otherwise could make a big difference. On loan from PSG, France international striker Muani has been suffering from a minor injury described as a dead leg and is yet to make his Premier League debut. Like Solanke, he also missed training on Monday. With Solanke and Kolo Muani both out, Richarlison has been playing upfront. | Getty Images
4. OUT: Dominic Solanke
A confirmed new blow for Spurs and a big one, centre-forward Solanke having surgery on an ankle injury and definitely out. | Getty Images
5. OUT: James Maddison
A huge miss for Tottenham and a long-term injury, Maddison on the long road back from an ACL rupture. The midfielder suffered the injury in pre-season and has since had surgery. The 28-year-old is expected to be back towards the end of the season. | Getty Images
6. OUT: Dejan Kulusevski
Another big Spurs absentee, midfield ace Kulusevski having had surgery on a knee injury which has kept him out since the end of last season. Boss Thomas Frank does not want to put a timescale on his return but admits "it's a longer one". Reports have suggested that the midfielder could be out until next year. | Getty Images