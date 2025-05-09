Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United duo Daniel Farke and Manor Solomon were beaten to the final monthly Championship awards of the season.

Leeds were denied the opportunity to add two individual accolades to their recent list of achievements as Burnley swept up the EFL's Manager and Player of the Month awards for April.

Leeds were nominated in both categories through Farke and Solomon but neither were to be crowned.

The month of April marked Leeds' return to the top flight with a resounding victory over Stoke City at Elland Road, promptly followed by Burnley's defeat of Sheffield United which confirmed the Whites' and Clarets' promotion.

Leeds' record throughout the month was five wins and one draw from six games as the Farke's men finished the campaign with six straight victories - their best run of the season. United scored 15 goals and conceded just twice during April, however, it is Scott Parker who was named Manager of the Month by the EFL panel of judges.

Burnley's record was similar with five wins and one draw from six games, although the Clarets scored fewer and conceded more than Leeds.

It was during April that Solomon also rediscovered goalscoring and goal-creating form at such a crucial point in United's promotion push. The Tottenham Hotspur loanee had gone eight games without a direct goal contribution before Leeds' visit to Middlesbrough on April 8.

Including the fixture at the Riverside Stadium, Solomon notched four assists and two goals throughout April. Although, he too had to settle for only a nomination as Burnley's Josh Brownhill secured the award.

The 29-year-old finished the campaign with 18 goals to his name, accounting for over a quarter of Burnley's season tally. During April, he drew blanks at Coventry City and Derby County before registering an assist against Norwich City, followed by a goal versus Watford, a brace in the decisive win over Chris Wilder's Blades and a further assist in a 5-0 win over Queens Park Rangers, finishing the month one goal contribution shy of Solomon.