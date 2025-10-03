Tottenham Hotspur provide Leeds United’s next Premier League opponents at Elland Road this weekend in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spurs defender Kevin Danso has hailed a “great” addition to Tottenham’s game and declared a “very important” aim ahead of Saturday’s Leeds United trip.

Austrian international centre-back Danso returned to Thomas Frank’s starting line-up for Tuesday night’s Champions League clash against Bodo/Glimt in Norway in which Spurs fought back from 2-0 down to bag a 2-2 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to SPURSPLAY, Danso said his side had now added a “great” fightback mentality to their game but declared the clear “very important” aim of keeping clean sheets ahead of Saturday’s next Premier League assignment against Leeds at Elland Road.

“Something we’ve integrated into our game”

“I thought they played really well, especially in the first half, but once again we showed a good mentality to come back,” said Danso, as quoted by Tottenham Hotspur’s official website.

“Obviously we wanted more from the game, we wanted to win, unfortunately we didn’t but as I said, we showed a great mentality to come back from 2-0 down.

“Wherever we go, we try to bring our A-game. Today, it wasn’t quite there, but our mentality came out again. It’s the third time we’ve been down and come back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to keep a clean sheet. As a defender, that’s one of the most important things, but if you do go a goal down, the really important thing – and something we’ve integrated into our game – is that mentality to come back, whatever the situation, to stay in the game and give ourselves every opportunity to come back or win.”