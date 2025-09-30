The visit of Tottenham Hotspur provides Leeds United’s next test of the Premier League campaign.

Leeds United have received fresh big backing ahead of next weekend’s visit of Tottenham Hotspur in a further sign of the club’s progress as a Premier League side.

Daniel Farke’s Whites looked set to beat highflying Bournemouth in Saturday afternoon’s sixth test of the new league season at Elland Road, only for Eli Kroupi to net a 93rd-minute equaliser which snatched the Cherries a 2-2 draw.

It meant three points became one but the draw still took newly-promoted Leeds up to eight points from six games played, Farke’s side sat 11th in the table and four points clear of the dropzone.

Farke’s men will now face another team riding high in the early table on Saturday when Thomas Frank’s fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur team arrive at Elland Road for a 12.30pm kick-off.

Leeds, though, have received fresh big backing from the bookmakers who only make Spurs very narrow favourites in a further show of respect for Farke’s Whites.

Two of the top three are injury doubts

Despite their strong start to the season, a Tottenham side who needed a 93rd-minute equaliser to snatch a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves on Saturday are as big as 11-8 to win at Elland Road.

Leeds are no bigger than 15-8 and some firms have Farke’s Whites as short as 39-20 - almost challenging Frank’s side for favouritism. The draw, meanwhile, is on offer at 39-20 and two of the first three Spurs players in the first scorer market are injury doubts.

Without them, current first choice no 9 Richarlison heads the first scorer betting at 6-1 followed by teammates Dominic Solanke and Randal Kolo Muani who are both 13-2.

Solanke and Muani, though, both missed the weekend’s draw with Wolves and also Monday’s training session.

Despite not starting against Bournemouth, Whites forward Joel Piroe is next in the betting at 7s, just ahead of Tottenham’s Dane Scarlett at 15-2 and then Whites no 9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin at 15-2.

A repeat of last weekend’s 1-1 draw is clear favourite in the correct score market at 13-2.