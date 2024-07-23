Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Leeds United winger has been linked with a move to Goodison Park this summer.

Former Leeds United midfielder Carlton Palmer believes a £25million sale of Wilfried Gnonto would be ‘good business’ amid ongoing reports of interest from Everton.

The Toffees are thought to have re-ignited last summer's transfer interest in Gnonto with manager Sean Dyche making wide reinforcements a priority, although the Italian is thought to be among a number of potential options, rather than the sole target. Leeds are aware of eyes on their winger and have been unable to categorically rule out his exit, but after losing Archie Gray to Tottenham they are no longer actively looking to sell.

It means Leeds can dictate the terms of any deal and, as with reports of Premier League interest in Crysencio Summerville, those in charge at Elland Road don’t look like budging on what they deem a fair price. What that price is remains to be seen but Palmer has suggested £25m would represent good value.

“It’s believed that Leeds United are ready to accept an offer from Everton, believed to be in the region of £25m for their wide player Willy Gnonto,” Palmer told Football League World. “Willy scored eight goals and two assists in 36 appearances last season. The 20-year-old never really caught fire last season like the likes of [Crysencio] Summerville, but he has a tremendous future ahead of him, he is a seriously talented player.

“Everton went after him before, and weren’t able to get him. So, a 20-year-old at a signing of £25m, I think it’s good business because Everton are believed to be getting about £50m for Amadou Onana, who is going to Aston Villa. He’s still 20-years-of-age, so this would represent a good bit of business by Leeds United, who paid just £3.8m for Gnonto in 2022.

“There have been a few issues with Gnonto, but he is a young player. He has got plenty and plenty of ability, he has played in the top flight, I think this is a fair fee. I know Everton were in for him before, and were looking to pay around £20m, and then the fee dropped and then Leeds weren’t interested in about £10-15m.

“It’s a good bit of business by Leeds United, and a good bit of business by Everton. They’re bringing in a talented player, and still having £25m or so to invest in the market from the sale of Onana. Good business by Leeds, further reducing their wage bill, and giving them money to reinvest in the squad, having already sold Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur.”

Gnonto is currently in Daniel Farke’s Leeds plans for next season and flew out with the squad to Germany, having featured during Friday’s 3-0 win over Harrogate Town. The 20-year-old is yet to agitate for a move in the same way he did last summer, when an official transfer request was submitted and he was left out of the matchday squad on multiple occasions.