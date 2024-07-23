Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recently released Leeds United defender Cody Drameh is set to undergo a medical at Hull City ahead of a free transfer to the Humberside club, according to reports.

The former Leeds full-back departed Elland Road this summer at the end of his contract, having turned down the chance to extend with the club, following loan spells with Cardiff City, Luton Town and Birmingham City over the past couple of seasons.

Drameh worked under several Leeds bosses but struggled to nail down a place in the starting XI throughout his time in West Yorkshire and was most recently deemed surplus to requirements by Daniel Farke after a brief run-out versus Ipswich Town at the beginning of last season.

The ex-Fulham man was relegated from the Championship with Birmingham, but had previously won promotion to the Premier League whilst on loan at Luton and clinched Cardiff's Player of the Season during his time with the Bluebirds.

Hull have moved to sign the 22-year-old on a permanent deal, supplementing new boss Tim Walter's squad following the departure of previous head coach Liam Rosenior, as well as several of last season's key players including Jaden Philogene, Jacob Greaves and Ozan Tufan.

The Hull Daily Mail report Drameh is due to undergo a medical at the club's training facility today [Tuesday, July 23]. Drameh played ten times for the Whites over the course of his four-year stay having initially joined for six figures in the summer of 2020.

Leeds recently added Sheffield United right-back Jayden Bogle to Farke's squad and saw the 23-year-old join up with the first-team group at their pre-season training camp in Germany last week. Fellow defender Sam Byram also extended his stay at Elland Road with the triggering of a one-year extension following United's defeat in last season's play-off final.

Despite moving on a free transfer, the Whites are due a training compensation fee having offered Drameh a new contract at the end of last season and the fact he has spent several developmental years at Thorp Arch.