Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as Daniel Farke’s side prepare for two summer friendlies in Germany.

Leeds United are expected to be back in action shortly with Daniel Farke’s side out in Germany enjoying their pre-season camp. Two warm-up fixtures will be played during the trip - although details on the who, where and when have been limited due to security reasons - before a return home and the visit of Valencia to Elland Road. All of that is to come in the next 11 days and then eyes will turn to the 2024/25 Championship opener at home to Portsmouth on August 10.

Fans will hope to get an early look at Jayden Bogle during one of the two fixtures in Germany, following the right-back’s £5m move from Sheffield United. He joins Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns and Joe Rothwell as the fourth summer arrival and Leeds will hope to build on that number before the August 30 deadline, while also fending off interest in their own stars. With all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Adams move confirmed

Former reported Leeds target Che Adams has officially joined Torino, having left Southampton as a free agent this summer. Adams has signed a three-year deal with the Serie A outfit after running down his contract at St Mary’s, with the forward deciding on a move abroad instead of remaining in the UK.

Leeds have been regularly linked with interest in Adams over a number of years but that never materialised into anything concrete. Reports surfaced again going into the summer with the Scotland international set to become a free agent, although there were also suitors at Premier League level.

But the 28-year-old has opted to broaden his horizons and flew to Turin for medical tests over the weekend before putting pen to paper on his new contract. Upon landing at Caselle airport, he told Sky Italy: “I'm ready for this new challenge. It will be difficult, but I'm happy.”

Firpo rumours

Paul Robinson refuses to believe reports linking Junior Firpo with a move to Real Betis - but the former goalkeeper has suggested Leeds should cash in if the player makes clear his desire to leave. Spanish media claim Betis have expressed an interest in taking Firpo back to the Estadio Benito Villamarín.

Leeds are yet to receive any kind of approach for Firpo and have every intention of keeping him on board for the 2024/25 season, with Farke still light at left-back. But the Dominican Republic international is into the final 12 months of his contract and so a decision will soon need to be made.