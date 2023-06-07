Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United told to complete ‘very good appointment’ as fresh manager linked

Leeds United reportedly have a new managerial target, and one pundit approves of the links.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 7th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

Leeds United’s reported approach of Celta Vigo boss Carlos Carvalhal has been approved by a pundit.

The Whites are on the search for a new manager after deciding to move on from Sam Allardyce. Allardyce couldn’t guide the Whites to safety in the limited time he had, and it was decided that Leeds would needa fresh approach as they prepare for their first season back in the Championship.

With plenty of players set to leave this summer, it’s a tricky job to walk into, but it is still an attractive one given Leeds’ likely budget and unquestionable status.

One of the most recent links involves Celta Vigo boss Carvalhal, who just guided the Galician club to La Liga safety, while he has also enjoyed a pretty successful spell with Sheffield Wednesday in the past. BBC pundit Carlton Palmer has been speaking about the links, and he is firmly in favour of Whites appointing the Portuguese boss.

“Carlos is a very good manager and would be a very good appointment for Leeds United,” Palmer told the BBC. “His name has come out of the blue, and it would be a shock appointment, but he was very, very popular at Sheffield Wednesday.

“He was 90 minutes in 2016 from getting to the Owls to the Premier League. The Owls finished in a higher league position the following season, only to tumble out of the promotion stakes thanks to a penalty shootout defeat to eventual play-off champions Huddersfield.”

