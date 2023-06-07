There is still much uncertainty surrounding Leeds United with the dust not having well and truly settled on their relegation from the Premier League to the EFL Championship.

Supporters still don’t know who will be in charge of the club both in the boardroom and in the dugout next season while the futures of several first team stars are still in the air. As for the first two, a new update on the sale of the club to the San Francisco 49ers investment fund appears to have emerged.

Elsewhere, a former fan favourite who made over 200 appearances for the Whites has said he would ‘jump at the chance’ to be their new head coach after missing out on the vacancy to Sam Allardyce last time around. Here are the Leeds United morning headlines on Wednesday, June 7:

Former Leeds United favourite would ‘jump at chance’ to be head coach

Lee Bowyer has said he would ‘jump at the chance’ to become the new head coach at Leeds United after missing out on the vacancy to Sam Allardyce last time around. The former Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City boss made over 200 appearances for the Whites as a player.

Per Yorkshire Evening Post chief football writer Graham Smyth, via TalkSPORT, he said: “Without going into too much detail there was a message or two exchanged and then the decision from the club was to go with Big Sam because of experience. Unfortunately for the football club that didn’t work out but going forward, I’d like to think we’d have a conversation at some stage and try and put something together.

“I have a connection with the club, I understand the club and I think that’s important for whoever goes in there next. If I got the call I’d love to go there and get that club going again, get the fans onside, and get the place back – I’d jump at the chance. I believe if I went in there I would get them promoted. I’ve spoken to them in the past, I’ve been to Elland Road many times and had conversations with the owner and we get on really well.”

Latest on Andrea Radrizzani sale to San Francisco 49ers investment fund

Per a report from the Daily Mail, Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has agreed to terms for the full sale of the club to the San Francisco 49ers investment fund. Details of the deal are to be passed on to the EFL this afternoon for ratification.