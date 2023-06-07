Leeds United are preparing for the 2023-24 Championship season as takeover talks continue with 49ers Enterprises.

The Whites confirmed last week Sam Allardyce would leave the club following his four-game stint at Elland Road ended in relegation from the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

49ers Enterprises are the investment arm of the NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers, and have held a 44 per cent stake in Leeds since November 2021.

The investment vehicle purchased an initial stake in Leeds in 2018 and in January 2021 they increased their stake which also saw president of 49ers Enterprises, Paraag Marathe, become vice-chairman.

As Leeds fans await further news of a takeover, we looked at how much 49ers Enterprises were worth compared to some other Premier League owners.

According to Forbes, the investment arm are worth a staggering $5.97 billion (£4.79bn) and are the 11th richest sports entity on the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of January 2023, Formula 1 owners Liberty Media topped the list with a value of more than $20 billion while Arsenal owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment came in at second with a value of $12.75 billion.

Fenway Sports Group, owners of Liverpool, have a value of $10.4 billion while Manchester United owners the Glazer Family are valued at $7.53 billion.

According to Deloitte, Leeds pulled in €223.4m of revenue in 2021-22, with only 17 clubs across the world earning more. 61 per cent of that came from broadcast but 27 per cent was via commercial deals with the other 12 per cent earned on matchday.

Explaining how they value sports entities Forbes state: "To qualify as a sports empire a person or company must own a majority stake in at least one sports team and its aggregate investments in other sports-related properties must total at least $100 million. Our empire values are the aggregate enterprise values of its holdings multiplied by 1.1. We think a 10% premium to the sum of the parts is conservative given the scale and breadth of these assets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad