Leeds United will now be preparing for the January transfer window as the FIFA World Cup takes centre stage.

The Whites head into the break on the back of two wins from their last three Premier League games, but that does include a 4-3 defeat to Tottenham over the weekend. Jesse Marsch’s men have managed to climb away from danger in recent weeks, but they still have some glaring issues they need to adress.

Leeds have conceded eight goals in those last three league games, and while they are potent going forward, they don’t look anywhere close to keeping clean sheets consistently. That has left Marsch frustrated, but it will be interesting to see if the back-line is something the Whites attempt to address in the January transfer window, a window Marsch and Victor Orta will already be preparing for.

There has also been talk of signing another striker, but the back-line may well be a priority given how consistently Leeds have found the net of late - and they still have Luis Sinisterra to come back from injury.

With the transfer window in mind, we put out a question on Facebook to ask fans where they think Leeds need to strengthen. Here is what some fans had to say.

Graham Pearson - “Get Orta to stop scouting in Europe and look closer to home we need a left back a centre half and a quality forward also bring back cress well if possible and Dan James we should never have let them go in the first place I think Cody Drameh should be given a go at right back kristensen is not good enough this is just my opinion but will probably get slated for it!!”

Neil Abbott - “Doubt there is much argument about we need a "fit" and "Premier Quality", LB. And despite the fact we're scoring, we need a Striker and that's the bare minimum. Putting on my dream hat I would like to see a right footed, modern day Quality CB and a Defensive midfielder. We then need to be giving Cody Dremah minutes and developing him like the other young players, Cody can cover at LB also. Forget Ayling bring Dremah on in matches. If we are not going to do that put a massive price on him and see what the situation is.”

Simon Leach - “I don't think people realise just how big an impact Ben White had in the Leeds defence. He was colossal in that Championship winning season. Funny how we lose that quality and all of a sudden leak goals for fun in the following seasons.”

Michael Zanetti - “LB, then Pascal in the middle with Koch. A striker that can hold it up and lead the line. These are a must and in all honesty, if I was being greedy, another cdm for cover for Adams and Roca.”

Chris Kitson - “We know we need ideally a striker and a defender as a minimum but for me it's defence which is the more concerning.”

Rob Sharp - “Left back is a priority. Need to admit that Firpo was a mistake and sign someone who has Premier League experience in that position. Then maybe an experienced central defender although I think Koch and Struijk could be a decent pairing there.”

Nick Broom - “Defenders - sell Cooper & Bamford - we’ve got excellent strikers in the pipeline.”

Alan Mongey - “Left back maybe another centre back although Struijk could be his best position and definitely a number 9 with a knack for goals.”