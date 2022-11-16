Leeds United are now sidelined as the World Cup takes centre stage for the next month or so. The Whites were hoping to go into the break on a high after back-to-back wins, but they couldn’t hold on against Tottenham last weekend and lost 4-3.

Leeds’ defensive issues were laid bare again in north London, and Jesse Marsch has a lot to think about, and indeed a lot to execute across the course of the break, when many of his stars will continue to work on the training pitch. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest headlines surrounding Elland Road.

James admission

Daniel James says he has not regrets over leaving Leeds on loan after joining Fulham ahead of this season.

“I was there for a season (at Leeds) and really enjoyed it. I loved the place and my family loved it there. It was tough (to leave), it was deadline day and it was last minute. I was thinking about the World Cup,” James said in a Wales press conference ahead of heading to Qatar.

“Maybe I was going to get more game-time. That was on my mind. I’ve never thought I’ve made the wrong decision. I still believe I made the right one. I spoke to the gaffer at Fulham and felt that was the best move in that moment.”

Sinisterra latest