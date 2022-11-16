Where Leeds United stand in the Premier League table if it started when Jesse Marsch got the job

The pause in the Premier League season allows time to reflect on what has gone by for Leeds United.

The current campaign has been one of contrasting emotions, with some below-par performances leading to defeats sitting alongside the undoubted high of that historic win at Liverpool. Saturday’s dramatic defeat at Tottenham Hotspur left the Whites sat two points and three places above the Premier League relegation zone and facing up to the prospect of trying to emerge from another successful battle against a return to the Championship.

It is safe to say Jesse Marsch has put his own print on the squad he inherited from Marcelo Bielsa, with the likes of Marc Roca, Brendan Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen all joining the Whites during a hectic summer transfer window. But how has Marsch’s performance in the dugout compared to that of his Premier League rivals?

The YEP puts together a table based on results in fixtures played since the American was appointed on the first day of March earlier this year.

1. Jesse Marsch Where would Leeds United sit in the Premier League table based on fixtures since Jesse Marsch’s appointment? Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

2. 1st: Manchester City Played 25 - Points 59 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. 2nd: Tottenham Hotspur Played 28 - Points 58 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. 3rd: Arsenal Played 27 - Points 58 Photo: Stuart MacFarlane Photo Sales