Daniel Farke will be looking forward to a weekend away from the Championship as the league pauses for the international break. Of course, a host of Leeds United stars will be in action over the next few days as they represent their respective countries and Farke will no doubt be watching them closely.

But for a chunk of the Leeds first-team, this weekend is an opportunity to step away and take a well-earned break before returning to Thorp Arch revitalised and ready for the final eight games of the campaign. As the run-in prepares to gather pace, we take a look at some of the headlines out there.

Dembele potential outlined

Leeds United are one of several clubs being linked with a move Karamoko Dembele this summer, according to HITC. The former Celtic youngster is on loan from Stade Brestois at Blackpool at present and he has certainly made a splash with the Seasiders, producing six goals and 11 assists in 32 League One outings.

The likes of Leicester City, Southampton, West Ham United and Everton are also said to be keen on the 21-year-old and his Blackpool teammate Jordan Rhodes has spoken out about the potential he possesses.

"Karamoko Dembele is a player with a huge amount of talent,” he told Football League World, via SkyBet. “I had heard of him before he came to Blackpool and was someone who came with a great reputation in Scotland, coming through the ranks at Celtic, so it was no surprise to me to see him playing like he has been this season.

“When he gets the ball at his feet, there is not too many players better at it in the league. He’s got a huge amount of bravery for his age and the way he’s taken to League One with relative ease, has been brilliant, and it’s a credit to him. With his attitude and confidence at this age, the sky is the limit for him.”

Gray release clause prediction

Former Leeds United man Carlton Palmer expects Leeds United to offer Archie Gray another new contract in the coming months, with a hefty release clause touted. Gray only penned a new deal in January, running until 2028, but that hasn't been enough to stop a host of top flight clubs from being linked with a summer move.

As such, Palmer is tipping Leeds to push for another new deal to be signed with the 18-year-old, one that would represent his new status within the squad financially, while also giving Leeds more control in the transfer market.

"The 18-year-old's current deal has him with the club until 2028, but the club are looking to extend that even further," Palmer told Football League World. "This makes sense, to tie the player down, with speculation surrounding him from top Premier League clubs and European teams.