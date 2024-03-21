Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United loanee Connor Roberts knows all about the unparalleled feeling of experiencing success on the international stage and he's determined to sample it once more over the coming days. The defender is one of four Leeds men in Rob Page's Wales squad, alongside Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Dan James, and they're preparing for Thursday's Euro 2024 qualification play-off semi-final showdown with Finland in Cardiff.

A win for the Welsh would see them move to within 90 minutes of this summer's tournament in Germany, with either Poland or Estonia waiting in the final. Roberts, who has 53 caps under his belt, has played in two major tournaments for his country before and he even has a goal to his name, hitting the back of the net in Wales' win over Turkey at Euro 2020.

That's the only win he has experienced while playing in a tournament, but for a nation the size of Wales, just qualifying can be seen as something of a success. Those lightning in a bottle moments are always special and Roberts is striving to do his country proud once more.

"It is obviously huge for the four of us here," Roberts, who joined from Burnley in the winter window, said in Leeds' matchday programme for last weekend's Millwall game. "It is a massive part of us as a team and as individuals and we want to be successful whether that is for club or for country.

"Anyone that you ask that has played for Wales will say the same that there is nothing better than putting that dragon on your chest and going out and playing for Wales. When things come together and you experience good moments and achievements it is incredible, so we will by vying for that next week.