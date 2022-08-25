Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are on cloud nine after a fine start to the new season.

The Whites have made an unbeaten start to the new campaign, winning two and drawing one of their Premier League outings, while also progressing to the next round of the Carabao Cup.

Jesse Marsch’s men are looking to avoid a relegation scrap this season, and they are already going the right way about it.

New summer signings have helped the cause, with Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and others already making an impact.

And we could yet see more arrivals rocking up at Elland Road before next week’s deadline.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours concerning the Whites.

Hwang Hee-chan price

Leeds have been linked with a move for Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan in recent days, and they now know how much they will have to pay.

According to Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, the Whites are interested in landing the striker, but he will not come cheap.

Following that report, Sky Sports’ Karveh Solhekol has claimed Wolves are asking for £20million to sell their frontman.

He said: “Leeds United are still being linked with a move for Philadelphia Union left-back Kai Wagner.

“Interest also in Wolves forward Hee-chan Hwang. He would cost about £20million.”

James update

Leeds have reportedly received interest from Tottenham in winger star Dan James late in the window.

The Welshman was only signed last year, but he is already attracting interest from one of the Premier League’s big boys again having been at Manchester United previously.

Tottenham are said to have enquired, but Football Insider are saying there is good news for the Whites.