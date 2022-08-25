Leeds United fans love what Leo Hjelde did during Barnsley scuffle
Leeds United and Barnsley brawled in the second half of their Carabao Cup tie on Wednesday night.
A place in the third round was at stake for the two teams who, now separated by two divisions, hadn’t met since United beat the Reds 2-0 on the way to Championship promotion in July 2020.
Whites new boy Luis Sinisterra opened the scoring for the hosts at Elland Road before winning a penalty that Matuesz Klich scored to give Leeds a 2-0 lead.
Reds captain Mads Andersen headed home to reduce the deficit before the interval but Klich struck again in the second half to restore the Whites’ two-goal cushion.
Frustrations told ten minutes after Leeds’ third goal as Barnsley midfielder Liam Kitching and Whites’ right-back Cody Drameh scuffled with each other off the pitch next to Illan Meslier’s goal.
As the Elland Road roar brought the coming-together to the attention of the players on the pitch, 18-year-old Leo Hjelde, now starting his second season at the club, sprinted over to pull Kitching away.
His United teammates followed, piling in to separate the players as tempers flared, with Kitching and Drameh both going into the referee’s book for the brawl.
The melee didn’t prevent Leeds from going on to claim a 3-1 win over their Yorkshire rivals and secure passage to the next stage of the Carabao Cup.
Leeds United fans have been reacting on social media:
@LeeDeeTee: Hjelde swinging their no 5 about like he’s a bean bag.
@Leedsutdforlife: Love that from Hjelde and Meslier.
@Georgew_LUFC: Massive fan of Hjelde there, love that.
@Captain_Prob: Big Leo!
@Tattoodmini: Gotta love that team spirit.
@Danielb466: Excellent Leo!
@BarnRiley: Hjelde making lightwork of him.
@3enlancaster: Get you some mates like Hjelde and Meslier, they’re not messing.
@Garyjohnhobbs1: As it should be, going into battle with each other.
@Gillett90: Leo storming in! Love this!! thought Meslier had tried to knock him out, watching it live.
@S13Neil: Leo the lion first on the scene, get in.
@JackWelsh97: Hjelde sorted him out.
@LUFCwill18: Hjelde right in there, love that. Absolutely no need for that in the first place from Barnsley.
@LukeMOTv2: Don't know how Drameh got a red for this to be honest but nice to see Hjelde get over there and back him up straight away.
@SmilerLUFC: My club! Love how they all run in! Into them!
@Kobe_Stephens18: One in, all in.