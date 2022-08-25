Jesse Marsch press conference live: Leeds United head coach discusses star man availability and Brighton task
Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch speaks to the media this afternoon ahead of his side’s trip to Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend
Leeds are still unbeaten after four matches across all competitions this season with their latest triumph coming last night in the Carabao Cup.
United’s Second Round victory over Barnsley does not appear to have come at a cost as assistant head coach Rene Maric did not reveal any fresh injuries sustained in the line of duty during last night’s post-match press briefing.
Today, the main man Jesse Marsch is back in the hotseat and will provide his customary update on the fitness and availability of his players, as well as previewing this weekend’s long trip to the south coast.
Graham Potter’s Brighton are Saturday’s opponents – something of a bogey team in recent seasons for the Whites – but three wins and one draw to begin the campaign should serve as encouragement heading into the fixture with the Seagulls.
Updates from Marsch filtering in here throughout the afternoon.
Last updated: Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 13:55
Marsch on mentality
Erling Haaland, Dominik Szoboszlai, Christopher Nkunku, what really defines their learning curve is who they are as people. It’s a people business
Marsch on recruitment
It’s always easy to evaluate a player’s ability watching video. It’s tougher to process how quick of a learner is he, and figuring out the mentality of a player
Marsch on expectation
With who we are it’s dangerous to talk about expectations. We need to take it game-by-game. For us it’s more about can we really have a strong environment, get everyone healthy and performing at our best every match. If we do that I think we can pick up a lot of points. In a few months we can talk about, we want to be mid-table, we want to be top ten, but we’re not there yet
Marsch on Cooper and squad selection
Liam’s going to play a big role in the team no matter what. Diego and Robin have been doing really well. Every time we put Liam on the pitch he plays flawlessly almost. In terms of mentality and leadership, he’s the best I’ve seen. He will be used and he will be needed.
Marsch on transfers
I want to be fair to Andrea, he’s committed to every request since I’ve been here. We’re operating within a budget that’s been defined. We’re being flexible but doing it in a way that honours Andrea’s input. We talk daily. Over the transfer period, we kind of ebb and flow based on the development of the team. Everybody sees things the same way. In the end that’s what’s most important, either to move players out or in, to be done with the exact strategy of what we need.
Marsch on Cody’s scuffle last night
They all stood up for each other but didn’t cross the line. It’s really important everybody has their backs. Cody stood up for himself and the team stood up for him. No punches thrown, it was a group showing solidarity. For me, part of being a team is having each other’s backs.
Marsch on Drameh
Cody and I had some tough conversations at the end of last season. I challenged him to think about being here. I think over time he’s enjoyed being here, in there has played good football. The key for him is not need the enjoyment and to need the drive to be the best he can possibly be, challenge himself at a high level and I think he’s done that in a big way. I think he’s grown a lot within the last weeks. What happens with him going forward, it’s not totally solidifed one way or the other, the window is still open, he knows he still wants to play games but we value him here.
Marsch on Archie Gray’s GCSEs
He said he got Bs and As. Maybe more Bs than As but clearly he’s a bright kid. He was sick for a little bit, he had a stomach flu and he’s still a big part of everything and a great kid. A pleasure to have him around. It’s not like he’s a 16 y/o in the first-team. He’s talking about taking some of his A-Levels which I fully encourage.
Marsch on expectation
The minute you think you’re doing well you’ll get smacked in the face. For me it doesn’t change a whole lot. The work is the most important thing.
Marsch on Third Round draw
Terrible. Wolves is a really good team. We’ve tried to build a squad which has more depth. It’ll be a challenge for us, not what we wanted but we’ll be ready to go. Some big match-ups in there [3rd Round].