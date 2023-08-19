Daniel Farke’s side were held to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road by West Brom last night in their latest EFL Championship clash.

Leeds United are still searching for their first league win of the new season after last night's 1-1 draw at home to West Brom made it just two points from their opening three fixtures.

Brandon Thomas-Asante put the visitors in front early in the second half but Luky Ayling drew things level and the Whites went on to pick up their second draw of the campaign so far. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window remains open and there are still plenty of transfer news stories doing the round as the rumor mill keeps turning.

The Yorkshire club are now being linked with a move for a striker, who scored 13 league goals last season, from one of Daniel Farek’s old clubs while a current player is a step closer to sealing his move away after reportedly passing his medical at his new club. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news headlines on Saturday, August 19:

Adams a step closer to Bournemouth move after passing medical

It looks like Tyler Adams’ move to Bournemouth will be confirmed imminently after Italian journalist and ‘transfer guru’ Fabrizio Romano confirmed the USA international has passed his medical with the Cherries. The 24-year old is set to sign a five year deal with Premier League side.

Romano tweeted: “Tyler Adams to Bournemouth, here we go! Medical tests passed, agreement signed tonight on five year contract — completed soon #AFCB Excellent addition for Bournemouth as club showing ambition again. Agreement has been sealed tonight.”

Leeds linked with 13-goal Norwich City striker

Per a report from Football Insider, Leeds United are ‘considering a late-window swoop’ for Norwich City star Josh Sargent. The striker scored 13 goals for the Canaries in all competitions last season and also opened the scoring in last weekend’s 4-4 draw with Southampton.