Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff has issued his verdict on the Wilfried Gnonto situation at Leeds United.

Gnonto quickly became a fan favourite last season after arriving and making an impact with his bright performances, even if he found game time all too hard to come by in the Premier League. Though, the young Italy international has soured his relationship after pushing for an exit in the last week or so, reportedly refusing to play.

Fresh reports on Friday night claimed Gnonto had put a formal transfer request in ahead of Leeds’ clash with West Brom on Friday night, and the situation is quickly turning ugly.

Ahead of Friday night’s clash, Sky Sports discussed the issue as part of their coverage, and former Crystal Palace star McAnuff is not a fan of Gnonto’s decisions so far this summer.

“The simple answer is that he is a sellable asset. We have seen that list there, and a big factor as to why so many have gone on loan is that the fee Leeds paid initially, they wouldn’t get that now,” said the former Reading midfielder.

“They have (to oblige by) FFP, and they will want to know they are in a good position going forward, and to make sure there aren’t negative figures on the balance sheet. I think that’s why we have seen those loans.

“Certainly, with Gnonto, it’s a very different situation. We have all been in that situation where there is interest from another football club, and he is now sitting in the Championship, and he feels it is his only way to get a move. For me, it’s not the right way to do it. You get your head down. He was one of the only shining lights last season, in a disappointing season, and he was one Leeds fans felt could really help push to get them back in.