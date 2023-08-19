Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Leeds United 1 West Brom 1 recap: Analysis from Elland Road

Leeds United take on West Brom this evening under the Elland Road lights for their third game of the new Championship season.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 01:09 BST

The Whites are still seeking their first league win of the new campaign as they aim to bounce back from Saturday’s extremely disappointing 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City which followed the opening weekend 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City.

Under former Whites man Carlos Corberan, West Brom began the new season with a 2-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers but got up and running through last weekend’s 3-2 victory at home to Swansea City.

Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and confirmed line-ups followed by live match updates and analysis before post-match reaction.

Leeds United v West Brom live

Show new updates
11:18 BST

The Leeds XI we expect to see against West Brom

17:38 BST

Good evening from Elland Road

Good evening from Elland RoadGood evening from Elland Road
Good evening from Elland Road
17:43 BST

‘Hot favourites'

Nobody here agrees but Leeds are short priced favourites with the bookies this evening to finally get their first league win of the new campaign upon the demise to Championship football. The Whites were odds on and have drifted but are still no bigger than 6-5. But this looks like a very hard test against Carlos Corberan’s Baggies and the Whites won’t get very far at all with a display like the one seen at Birmingham. Plus there are a still a whole host of injuries, not to mention the Gnonto and Sinisterra situations and the impending exit of Tyler Adams. But this is Leeds United and the show goes on. A lot of hope here is pinned on Georginio Rutter who must surely start in the no 9 role after returning from injury to provide a focal point in attack. That, in turn, could pave the way for Joe Gelhardt to play as a no 10, a role which seems to suit him better. Joe Rodon is likely to also make his debut at centre back and Leeds do, after all, have the Elland Road crowd to help them. So maybe tonight is the night. We shall see. Team news at 7pm.

18:38 BST

Arrivals

Rutter one of the first ones out. No real surprises.

18:39 BST

Sam Greenwood

Also here, as expected.

18:42 BST

Leeds arrive

Leeds arrive Leeds arrive
Leeds arrive
18:49 BST

Meslier

Is the call from a big group of children pitchside shouting for the players. Gnonto is usually the one but they’ve had to find someone else to shout for.

18:53 BST

Perkins

Playing for the 21s tonight against Man United at Old Trafford.

18:55 BST

The Leeds 21s team tonight

Christy (GK, C), Moore, Ferguson, Monteiro, Mullen, Jenkins, Thomas, Crew, Perkins, McGurk, Douglas. Subs: Ombang (GK), Debayo, Spencer, Coleman, Carole.

19:01 BST

Leeds team, two changes

Leeds United v West Brom: Meslier; Ayling, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Gray, Shackleton, James, Gelhardt, Rutter.

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Elland RoadWest BromCarlos CorberanBirmingham CityCardiff CitySwansea City