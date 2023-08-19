Nobody here agrees but Leeds are short priced favourites with the bookies this evening to finally get their first league win of the new campaign upon the demise to Championship football. The Whites were odds on and have drifted but are still no bigger than 6-5. But this looks like a very hard test against Carlos Corberan’s Baggies and the Whites won’t get very far at all with a display like the one seen at Birmingham. Plus there are a still a whole host of injuries, not to mention the Gnonto and Sinisterra situations and the impending exit of Tyler Adams. But this is Leeds United and the show goes on. A lot of hope here is pinned on Georginio Rutter who must surely start in the no 9 role after returning from injury to provide a focal point in attack. That, in turn, could pave the way for Joe Gelhardt to play as a no 10, a role which seems to suit him better. Joe Rodon is likely to also make his debut at centre back and Leeds do, after all, have the Elland Road crowd to help them. So maybe tonight is the night. We shall see. Team news at 7pm.