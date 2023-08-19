Leeds United 1 West Brom 1 recap: Analysis from Elland Road
The Whites are still seeking their first league win of the new campaign as they aim to bounce back from Saturday’s extremely disappointing 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City which followed the opening weekend 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City.
Under former Whites man Carlos Corberan, West Brom began the new season with a 2-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers but got up and running through last weekend’s 3-2 victory at home to Swansea City.
Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and confirmed line-ups followed by live match updates and analysis before post-match reaction.
The Leeds XI we expect to see against West Brom
Nobody here agrees but Leeds are short priced favourites with the bookies this evening to finally get their first league win of the new campaign upon the demise to Championship football. The Whites were odds on and have drifted but are still no bigger than 6-5. But this looks like a very hard test against Carlos Corberan’s Baggies and the Whites won’t get very far at all with a display like the one seen at Birmingham. Plus there are a still a whole host of injuries, not to mention the Gnonto and Sinisterra situations and the impending exit of Tyler Adams. But this is Leeds United and the show goes on. A lot of hope here is pinned on Georginio Rutter who must surely start in the no 9 role after returning from injury to provide a focal point in attack. That, in turn, could pave the way for Joe Gelhardt to play as a no 10, a role which seems to suit him better. Joe Rodon is likely to also make his debut at centre back and Leeds do, after all, have the Elland Road crowd to help them. So maybe tonight is the night. We shall see. Team news at 7pm.
Rutter one of the first ones out. No real surprises.
Also here, as expected.
Is the call from a big group of children pitchside shouting for the players. Gnonto is usually the one but they’ve had to find someone else to shout for.
Playing for the 21s tonight against Man United at Old Trafford.
The Leeds 21s team tonight
Christy (GK, C), Moore, Ferguson, Monteiro, Mullen, Jenkins, Thomas, Crew, Perkins, McGurk, Douglas. Subs: Ombang (GK), Debayo, Spencer, Coleman, Carole.
Leeds team, two changes
Leeds United v West Brom: Meslier; Ayling, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Gray, Shackleton, James, Gelhardt, Rutter.