Leeds United tipped to ‘resurrect’ summer transfer window deal this January

A round-up of Leeds United transfer news and rumours.

Leeds ‘resurrect’ interest

Leeds United have 'resurrected' their interest in Bamba Dieng, according to 90min. Dieng was heavily linked with Leeds in the summer and reports even suggested the Whites had bid 10 million euros.

Owner Andrea Radrizzani then urged fans to get behind Dieng, all-but confirming his arrival. But Dieng rejected a move to Leeds at the 11th hour on deadline day in a bid to pursue a switch to Ligue 1 side Nice - which never happened.

Leeds 'interested' in left-back

Leeds United are interested in AZ Alkmaar star Milos Kerkez, but face competition from the likes of Bournemouth and Leicester City, according to talkSPORT. The Hungarian teenager plays at left-back, and has already been capped four times at senior international level.

Any deal for the emerging talent would come at significant cost, however, with his current employers reportedly demanding in excess of £15 million for his services. Whether Leeds would be willing to meet that valuation remains to be seen, with the Whites having already splashed out to sign defender Max Wober this month, and with a new striker still seemingly high on their list of priorities.

Summer target eyed