Leeds United sent positive update over star man’s club future as Bamba Dieng’s situation explained
All the latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours as the Whites look to build on their draw with Aston Villa.
Leeds United held on for a point at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.
The Whites went almost a month without action ahead of returning to face Villa at Elland Road, but the task was made much more difficult after Luis Sinisterra’s red card just after half time.
Despite their misfortune, Leeds managed to take a point, and they will see it as a point gained in the circumstances, especially after going so long without playing before this one.
Next up, Jesse Marsch’s men face Crystal Palace away from home, but before then, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.
Meslier latest
Leeds don’t have any reason for concern amid reported interest in Illan Meslier, according to Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton.
Meslier has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, but he is under contract until 2026 as things stand.
“I think for him, it’s all positive because he’s playing at a big club, developing, getting better and he’s certainly improved a lot,” Thornton told GiveMeSport.
“He’s tied down to a deal so I don’t think there’s any reason for concern. Obviously, as time moves on, it’s probably a situation that Leeds will look at.”
Dieng latest
Marseille president Pablo Longoria has opened up on Bamba Dieng’s current situation.
Dieng rejected a move to Leeds at the 11th hour on deadline day in a bid to pursue a move to Ligue 1 side Nice - which never happened.
“We said it since the day he returned (from Nice); he had a very difficult summer,” Longoria has said to Provence.
“Every time there is a change (in circumstances), you have to adapt. Some players do it right away, others longer. Since what happened on the last day of the transfer window, he has been training very well.
“The natural consequence is that he has found playing time. Afterwards, it is up to the coach to make his decisions.”