'Overdue' - The men Leeds United fans want to see at Cardiff City and worst possible result

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say ahead of Sunday afternoon’s third round clash between the Bluebirds and the Whites in Wales.

DAVID WATKINS

A trip to Cardiff on a Sunday afternoon is just what the doctor ordered… not! The draw with West Ham has done little to suggest anything other than we face a long uncertain battle with about 10 other teams, none of which looks any better than the rest. Premier League survival is the priority so how do we approach the cup tie?

POPULAR CHOICE: Eighteen-year-old Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi to play in Sunday's third round FA Cup clash at Cardiff City. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

We were in a similar situation last season. A 3-1 win over Burnley at new year pushed us up to 16th but we had a much more healthy points gap to the bottom three. We then went to West Ham in the Cup and Marcelo Bielsa chose to rest a few regulars. The team wasn’t strong enough and we bowed out of the competition 2-0.

What we will do this time is anyone’s guess; we are overdue a Cup run but obviously not at the expense of Premier League survival. Cardiff are struggling to avoid relegation themselves so will have the same dilemma. The worst result? A draw and a replay of course!

Prediction: Cardiff City 2 Leeds United 2.

MIKE GREWER

This should be a spicy game with a massive away following contributing to the atmosphere. I do fancy a change of FA Cup fortune in this one. Cardiff are not playing well and are struggling for goals (thankfully) and like us will be ‘concentrating on the league’, so I expect a cautious approach from their manager.

I fully expect a raft of changes to the Leeds team. I don’t anticipate seeing Liam Cooper or Illan Meslier travel and would be surprised if Max Wober does not feature, allowing Pascal Struijk to rest. An ideal opportunity for Cody Drameh to remind the locals what he can do? Would like to see Joffy get a good number of minutes. I am confident of a victory in this one and then a home draw in the next round!

Prediction: Cardiff City 0 Leeds United 2.

ANDY RHODES

Following the two league games this last week, the FA Cup might give Jesse Marsch’s side some time to breathe. Both the Newcastle and West Ham games were played at a fast pace and, in the end, Leeds will probably be happy to come away with two points.

The Hammers game looked particularly draining and numerous players looked in need of a rest. We’ve seen in recent weeks that, despite Leeds having the World Cup break to work on things, they’re still struggling at both ends of the pitch.

The FA Cup, then, might allow Jesse Marsch to experiment, bringing in youngsters at the expense of first-team regulars. Joe Gelhardt will be looking to start, while it would be good to see a debut for Max Wöber and more of Darko Gyabi. A Cup run is long overdue for the club but Leeds have bigger priorities. At the moment, you would sacrifice an extended stay in the Cup for safety in the Premier League.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1 Leeds United 2.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds travel to Cardiff City on Sunday hoping to banish a few demons from the past. It was the Welsh club that derailed them back in 2002 with a 2-1 defeat when O’Leary’s expensively-assembled side topped the Premier League. Leeds’ ranks have been boosted by the signing of Max Wober, a left-back/centre-half. Hopefully a striker is next on the list with a few already linked to Leeds.

It will be interesting to see if Marsch rests a few after three games in a week. I’d expect the new addition to get at least a few minutes and Gelhardt may start up front with Summerville and Gnonto on the wings. Darko Gyabi is also an option Marsch has in the middle of the park.

It’s a very long time since we made any progress in the FA Cup and it’s about time we did! The league will always be the most important, but wouldn’t everybody love a cup run as well. Hopefully we will this season, starting with a win over Cardiff.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1 Leeds United 3.

MIKE GILL

The 2023 January sale began with Leeds giving away two free offers either side of the half-time whistle against West Ham. Pascal Struijk was unfairly penalised for an unnecessary trip on Jarrod Bowen after the ball was already heading wide of the goal.

Paqueta put away the resultant penalty to level the scores after a fine goal from Willy Gnonto who was assisted by his pal Crysencio Summerville. Early in the second half, Brenden Aaronson gifted Scamacca with an awfully hit back pass for West Ham to take the lead. Thankfully, Rodrigo whacked Jack Harrison’s cross into the net and the Spaniard was later thwarted by a fine fingertip save from Fabianski. At the end of the match, Mateusz Klich bade a tearful farewell to the club where he had enjoyed his best years. After all this emotion, a trip to Cardiff for the FA Cup will come as a welcome respite.

